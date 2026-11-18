What is the EB-5 Program?

The EB-5 Program is a U.S. government program which offers eligible foreign nationals, their spouses and unmarried children under 21 a route to direct U.S. permanent residency and a green card. Qualifying minimum refundable investment under EB-5 program is currently US$800,000 (AED 2.94 million). Green card holders enjoy a host of benefits, including employment without the necessity of sponsorship, reduced tuition rates at state universities, scholarships, grants, and more.

Why should I consider the U.S. EB-5 Program Now?

In January 2027 this minimum investment is projected to rise from its current minimum threshold of US$800,000 to approximately US$940,000, an increase of around US$140,000, subject to final confirmation.

How can I save up to AED 750,000 through an exclusive one time EB-5 opportunity?

The projected initial financial benefit to the applicant/investor of around AED 750,000 (US$204,000) illustrates both the projected increase in EB-5 investment requirements on January 1, 2027 and administration fees associated with the project, with exclusive one-time Step Global Group discounts on current costs and fees, plus the value of a complimentary preliminary tax advisory session.

When is this opportunity available until?

Act before January 1, 2027, when the minimum EB-5 investment is projected to rise from US$800,000 to around US$940,000 - an additional US$140,000. This will also lead to increase in the other government and administrative costs and fees associated with the EB-5 process. For example, projects often also charge a 10% administration fee for each application. Preparing a complete EB-5 application and arranging investment funding typically takes three weeks, depending on the case complexity. Beginning now is crucial in order to take advantage of the current lower investment requirement and Step Global’s exclusive offers.

Why is this option one of the best for International Students?

For families with children studying or working in the U.S. - uncertainty around student status, Optional Practical Training and H-1B sponsorship can complicate career plans. For eligible applicants, EB-5 offers a direct alternative route to permanent residency and a green card. Your U.S. education should lead to educational and employment opportunities, not visa uncertainty. Research estimates that around 1.4 million international graduates from the 2012-2021 U.S. graduating cohorts were no longer living in the U.S. by 2023. Departures occurred for varied reasons, including career and immigration considerations. One of the most beneficial aspects of the current EB-5 Program is that eligible EB-5 applicants already in the United States may apply for Adjustment of Status while their EB-5 petition is pending. This can allow them to remain in the U.S. while their Green Card application is processed and, once employment authorization is approved, work for any U.S. employer without employer-specific sponsorship- before the green card is ever received. In essence, eligible EB-5 applicants may begin enjoying important immigration and career benefits before receiving their Green Cards.

Why choose Step Global?

Step Global is an experienced EB-5 team comprised of U.S. and internationally licensed Lawyers and EB-5 specialists with over 14 years of experience in the EB-5 industry. They are currently offering 50% off administration fees on available projects, saving applicants up to US$40,000. Step Global also is the only team in the GCC to offer end-to-end support including a complimentary preliminary international tax-planning session after onboarding, valued at US$2,000.

How can I meet the team and learn more about this opportunity?