The Ozka Step Challenge is part of Global Village’s annual support for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The citywide initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, asks residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Global Village’s take on the 30x30 goal shows that getting active doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Sometimes it just means taking the long way round.