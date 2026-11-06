Global Village has brought back its Ozka Step Challenge for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026
Here’s a workout plan that doesn’t involve a treadmill. Global Village has brought back its Ozka Step Challenge for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, and all it asks is that you do what you’d be doing anyway: wander, snack, explore and keep moving.
This year marks the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and Global Village is marking it during Season 31 by turning its pavilion-lined pathways into one big step counter.
The challenge
It’s simple. When you arrive, open the Global Village app and activate the challenge. Then hit 3,000 steps within 30 minutes. That’s about the distance between deciding you’re full and spotting one more dessert you need to try.
Complete it and you’ll be in with a chance of winning a free one-day pass to the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone, valid until the end of the season. It’s a fitting prize for anyone whose legs still have something left.
Little ones get their own moves
Kids aren’t left on the sidelines. The Global Village entertainment team is running 30-minute dance workshops at the Kids’ Theatre, an easy way for younger guests to burn off energy (and maybe sleep well on the drive home).
Part of something bigger
The Ozka Step Challenge is part of Global Village’s annual support for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The citywide initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, asks residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Global Village’s take on the 30x30 goal shows that getting active doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Sometimes it just means taking the long way round.
Know before you go
What: Ozka Step Challenge, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026
Where: Global Village, Dubai
When: Until 29 November 2026
How to join: Activate the challenge in the Global Village app when you enter
The goal: 3,000 steps in 30 minutes
The prize: A chance to win one-day single access to the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone, valid until the end of Season 31
Kids’ dance workshops: 30 minutes each at the Kids’ Theatre, between 5pm and 9pm. Two sessions daily Monday to Thursday, three sessions daily Friday to Sunday