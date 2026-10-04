The UAE finished 13th in the overall medal standings among 45 participating nations after collecting 13 medals — seven gold, five silver and one bronze. It was the country’s best performance since making its Asian Games debut in 1978 and also saw the UAE finish second among Arab countries. The result marked another step forward for the national sporting movement, with athletes delivering medals in athletics, judo, jiu-jitsu and equestrian events. The tally also surpassed the UAE’s previous gold-medal record.