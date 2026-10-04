Sheikh Mansoor hails athletes after UAE wins 13 medals to finish 13th overall
Dubai: UAE Olympic Committee President Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has hailed the country’s record medal haul at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026, describing the performance as a significant milestone for UAE sport.
The UAE finished 13th in the overall medal standings among 45 participating nations after collecting 13 medals — seven gold, five silver and one bronze. It was the country’s best performance since making its Asian Games debut in 1978 and also saw the UAE finish second among Arab countries. The result marked another step forward for the national sporting movement, with athletes delivering medals in athletics, judo, jiu-jitsu and equestrian events. The tally also surpassed the UAE’s previous gold-medal record.
Sheikh Mansoor praised the athletes for their determination and ambition to raise the UAE flag and strengthen the country’s position in Asian sport.
He described the seven gold medals as a historic achievement, noting that the tally was the highest ever recorded by the UAE at the Asian Games. The previous best was five gold medals at Hangzhou.
He also credited the athletes, coaches, support teams and national sports federations for their work in preparing for the Games and supporting the team throughout the competition. He said the results reflected the commitment shown throughout the build-up and the athletes’ ability to perform under pressure.
The UAE’s gold medallists were Mariam Kareem in the women’s 400m hurdles, Kazbek Naguchev in the men’s under-73kg judo category, and jiu-jitsu athletes Balqees Abdulla, Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez, Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Asma Al Hosani.
The silver medals came through Suleiman Abdulrahman in athletics, Al Anoud Al Harbi and Omar Al Suwaidi in jiu-jitsu, the UAE show jumping team and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi in individual show jumping. Ammar Al Hosani added a bronze in jiu-jitsu.
Mariam Kareem produced one of the standout performances of the Games, winning the women’s 400m hurdles gold in 54.31 seconds. Her time broke the Asian Games record and set a new Asian U20 record.
The performance also ranked as the second-fastest time recorded in the women’s 400m hurdles at U20 level globally, underlining the significance of the young athlete’s achievement.
Sheikh Mansoor also praised Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum for her contribution to the UAE’s success in equestrian sport. She helped the show jumping team secure silver, taking her Asian Games medal tally to four.
He also commended the UAE riders for maintaining a high standard throughout the competition, with Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi adding an individual silver on the final day.
The UAE sent a 165-member delegation to the 20th Asian Games in Japan, comprising 117 men and 48 women. Athletes competed in athletics, swimming, taekwondo, padel, football, esports, show jumping, dressage, cycling, archery, sailing, fencing, golf, shooting, judo, modern pentathlon, triathlon, jiu-jitsu, rugby and weightlifting.
The Games were held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes and about 6,000 coaches and officials from 45 countries.
The 16-day event featured 43 sports, 71 disciplines and 469 events.