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Olympic gold medal from India’s 1980 hockey triumph stolen from ex-captain’s home

1980 Moscow Games medal theft sparks national outrage and investigation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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M M Somaya made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won gold in men's hockey. He later captained the national team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and received the Arjuna Award in 1985.
M M Somaya made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won gold in men's hockey. He later captained the national team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and received the Arjuna Award in 1985.
Facebook/OfficialKheloIndia

Dubai: An Olympic gold medal won during India's historic 1980 Moscow Games hockey triumph has been stolen from the Bengaluru home of former national captain M M Somaya, along with three other international sporting medals.

The 67-year-old former hockey player has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking his intervention to help recover the medals, which were allegedly stolen during a burglary at his New Thippasandra residence on October 28.

The missing Olympic medal was part of the Indian men's hockey team that won gold at the Moscow Games in 1980, marking the country's eighth Olympic title in the sport.

Three other medals from international competitions were also taken: a silver from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

In his letter to the chief minister, Somaya stressed the medal's national significance and urged authorities to make every possible effort to recover it.

"An Olympic gold medal represents far more than an individual sporting achievement; it is an honour earned for the nation on the world's highest sporting stage," he wrote.

Jewellery and silverware also stolen

According to the police complaint, the burglars also took gold jewellery, silverware and Rs30,000 in cash. Police have estimated the total value of the stolen property at Rs353,000.

The missing valuables include a 10-gram gold bangle, an eight-gram gold coin, two silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons and an 80-gram silver pot.

The burglary reportedly took place at around 2.34am on October 28. The incident came to light around 7.15am when a neighbor noticed Somaya's front door open and alerted him.

CCTV footage from a neighbouring property reportedly showed two unidentified men forcing their way into the house. One suspect wore a blue shirt, while the other wore red.

'Irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication'

Somaya said the stolen Olympic medal held significance beyond its personal value, describing it as an important part of India's sporting history.

"One of the medals stolen is India's last Olympic gold medal in men's hockey and, therefore, has immense significance not only for me personally but also for the nation and the history of Indian sport. For me, it is an irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication, sacrifice and service to the country," he said.

Indiranagar police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Two special teams have been formed to identify the suspects and recover the stolen property, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) Vikram Amte said.

Three-time Olympian and Arjuna Award winner

Somaya was a key member of India's hockey team in the 1980s. He made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won its eighth men's hockey gold medal.

Playing as a right-half, he went on to represent India at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics, captaining the national team at the latter.

His international career also included two World Cups, two Asian Games, two Asia Cups and three Champions Trophy tournaments.

He received the Arjuna Award in 1985 for his contribution to Indian hockey.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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