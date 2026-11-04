1980 Moscow Games medal theft sparks national outrage and investigation
Dubai: An Olympic gold medal won during India's historic 1980 Moscow Games hockey triumph has been stolen from the Bengaluru home of former national captain M M Somaya, along with three other international sporting medals.
The 67-year-old former hockey player has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking his intervention to help recover the medals, which were allegedly stolen during a burglary at his New Thippasandra residence on October 28.
The missing Olympic medal was part of the Indian men's hockey team that won gold at the Moscow Games in 1980, marking the country's eighth Olympic title in the sport.
Three other medals from international competitions were also taken: a silver from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.
In his letter to the chief minister, Somaya stressed the medal's national significance and urged authorities to make every possible effort to recover it.
"An Olympic gold medal represents far more than an individual sporting achievement; it is an honour earned for the nation on the world's highest sporting stage," he wrote.
According to the police complaint, the burglars also took gold jewellery, silverware and Rs30,000 in cash. Police have estimated the total value of the stolen property at Rs353,000.
The missing valuables include a 10-gram gold bangle, an eight-gram gold coin, two silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons and an 80-gram silver pot.
The burglary reportedly took place at around 2.34am on October 28. The incident came to light around 7.15am when a neighbor noticed Somaya's front door open and alerted him.
CCTV footage from a neighbouring property reportedly showed two unidentified men forcing their way into the house. One suspect wore a blue shirt, while the other wore red.
Somaya said the stolen Olympic medal held significance beyond its personal value, describing it as an important part of India's sporting history.
"One of the medals stolen is India's last Olympic gold medal in men's hockey and, therefore, has immense significance not only for me personally but also for the nation and the history of Indian sport. For me, it is an irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication, sacrifice and service to the country," he said.
Indiranagar police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Two special teams have been formed to identify the suspects and recover the stolen property, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) Vikram Amte said.
Somaya was a key member of India's hockey team in the 1980s. He made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won its eighth men's hockey gold medal.
Playing as a right-half, he went on to represent India at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics, captaining the national team at the latter.
His international career also included two World Cups, two Asian Games, two Asia Cups and three Champions Trophy tournaments.
He received the Arjuna Award in 1985 for his contribution to Indian hockey.