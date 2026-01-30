Hockey India's hundred marks turning point

Expectations were sky high that Harmanpreet Singh’s men could make a dash for their second World Cup at home, after their only triumph in 1975 in Malaysia; but they finished a disappointing ninth. With the next edition due later this year in The Netherlands and Belgium, Tirkey sounds cautiously optimistic, “The challenge will be a tough one for Asian teams on European turf with the likes of both co-hosts, Germany, Australia, England and Argentina in the fray. We have to raise our game at another level and consistently at that,” Tirkey tells GN Focus.

“It will provide us a wonderful sense of occasion if the men’s team can do something as it will coincide with our centenary celebrations. The junior team stood out in Chennai when they bounced back to claim the bronze in the Junior World Cup,” says the three-time Olympian with a record 412 international caps to his credit.

World Cup and Olympics

The Men’s World Cup is but one of the main goals on their radar, along with the Asian Games, also scheduled later in the year in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, and the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time. The competitive edge of the Asian Games has lost some sheen, with traditional powerhouses no longer as dominant, while India ran roughshod over Japan 5-1 in the last final at Hangzhou.

For PR Sreejesh, the rock behind the country’s back-to-back bronze finishes at the last two Olympics, it is time to raise the bar higher than the Asian showpieces.