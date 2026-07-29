UAE swimmer Hussein Shawky creates history in Thailand

17-year-old claims two medals at Asian Age Group Swimming Championships
Hussein Shawky created history by becoming the first swimmer from the UAE to win a medal at the 12th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 17-year-old Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club swimmer produced a stunning performance to claim gold in the 50m freestyle, clocking 22.59 seconds. He followed that up with a silver medal in the 50m butterfly, finishing the race in 24.50 seconds.
The historic double medal marks another significant step forward in Shawky’s rapidly developing career and highlights the progress he has made since joining the programmes of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) under the Ministry of Sports in November 2025.
The UAETSS plays a key role in identifying and nurturing promising Emirati athletes, providing them with comprehensive support, confidence-building initiatives and tailored development and monitoring programmes designed to prepare them for success at continental and international levels.
Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAETSS, said Shawky’s achievement reflects the Committee’s long-term commitment to investing in young sporting talent and helping athletes realise their full potential.
“We are immensely proud of Hussein Shawky’s achievement, which reflects his dedication, perseverance and commitment to excellence,” Sheikh Suhail said. “His success is also a testament to the collective efforts of the UAE’s sports ecosystem, with collaborations between the various components of the national sports system that create meaningful pathways for young athletes to thrive.
“It further underscores the importance of investing in the development of young talents as a cornerstone for the future of Emirati sports. The Committee remains committed to collaborating with sports federations and clubs to identify and nurture more talents and provide them with an enabling environment that translates their ambitious vision into achievements, thereby enabling them to hoist the UAE flag across major global and international platforms.”
The UAE Aquatics Federation also hailed Shawky’s achievement as a landmark moment for Emirati swimming, saying it reflected the collective efforts of the federation and its partners to develop the sport and raise the performance levels of UAE athletes.
The federation said Shawky’s success was the result of comprehensive preparation programmes and technical plans implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Sports and the UAETSS. These initiatives are aimed at creating a competitive environment that strengthens athletes’ abilities and helps them achieve further success at local, regional and international levels.
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club expressed its pride in Shawky’s historic performance, noting that his results demonstrate the quality of the club’s preparation and athlete development programmes, implemented under the supervision of the federation and in line with the highest technical standards.
The club added that Shawky’s achievement reflects its vision of developing a new generation of champions capable of representing the UAE with pride, while reaffirming its commitment to providing athletes with the support and inspiring training environment required to excel at the highest levels.
Since joining the UAETSS, Shawky has continued to impress at regional and international competitions, establishing himself as one of Asia’s most promising young swimmers.
Among his notable achievements was a gold medal in the 50m event at the Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025, where he recorded the fastest time in the history of the Games. He also won a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle at the same competition after competing in three finals within 24 hours, while adding several other medals at domestic and international events.