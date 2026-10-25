Indian expat in Dubai, 52, dies of cardiac arrest after badminton game with colleagues

Anwar Sadiq, a father of two who had lived in the UAE for around 15 years, went for his regular badminton game with friends in Ajman on the night of June 17. According to his brother-in-law, he complained of pain in his left hand during the session and stepped away from the court, and his blood pressure was reportedly normal. After resting and having a lemon soda, he decided to head home but collapsed in his car in the parking area. Fellow players called an ambulance and gave first aid, but he could not be revived. The death notification recorded cardiac arrest as the cause, at 9.51pm.