Indian expat in Dubai, 52, dies of cardiac arrest after badminton game with colleagues

Kerala man dies despite immediate CPR; third sports-related death reported in UAE in 2026
Dubai: An Indian expat collapsed and died after a weekend badminton game with his colleagues in Dubai, despite being given CPR within moments by trained co-workers and security staff on Saturday. It is the third similar sport-related death reported among Indian expats in the UAE this year.
Ranjith Vijayan, 52, from Kerala, was general manager for logistics and supply chain at a Dubai-based engineering and industrial solutions company, where he had worked for 26 years.
Confirming the details, a company spokesperson told Gulf News that the preliminary death notification has cited cardiac arrest as the cause of death and the company is supporting his family to repatriate his mortal remains.
Ranjith is survived by his wife Rashmi, who lives in the UAE, and a son Rithvik, who is pursuing higher education in India after completing his schooling in the UAE.
His death follows two others in June. Anwar Sadiq, 43, also from Kerala, died of cardiac arrest after a badminton session in Ajman on June 17. Three days earlier, on June 14, Safwan Shanu, 38, from Karnataka, collapsed and died while playing cricket in Al Garhoud, Dubai.
According to his colleagues, Ranjith collapsed on Saturday morning at a school in Dubai Land, where he played badminton every weekend with friends, mainly colleagues.
"He would go to play badminton with friends, mainly colleagues, every weekend," said Santhosh Kumar Parayil, general manager for HR and administration, who is coordinating the repatriation procedures.
"They book the indoor court at the school and play for around two hours, usually from 8 to 10."
Santhosh said Ranjith, a resident of Ras Al Khor, felt some uneasiness after Saturday's game and then collapsed.
"He was completely alright and did not have any health issues. Unfortunately, this was a cardiac arrest, and he is not known to have shown any symptoms of heart disease earlier," he said.
Tito Thomas, a senior credit control manager who was Ranjith's colleague, close friend and neighbour, said the game was a fixture in his life.
"He was not a seasonal player. He was a regular [at the weekend games]. Earlier, we also played badminton on weekdays with another group. On other weekdays we work out in the gym," said Tito.
He said the group was about to leave when it happened, inside the school premises.
"He reported breathing difficulty, and that's when we stopped playing. He was about to go to the place where he had kept his bag. Suddenly he slowed down and collapsed," he recalled.
"Immediately, our colleague who is trained in CPR started giving him CPR as soon as he slowed down. The school's security staff also gave him CPR. They took turns until the first responders arrived."
An ambulance reached the school within five minutes, according to Santhosh.
Tito said a doctor also arrived soon in an ambulance, and Ranjith was rushed to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.
Tito said the group always took care to avoid overexertion. "We don't play non-stop. We play on a rotational basis, and people take breaks. If someone feels tired, we usually stop. Sometimes badminton players find it difficult to catch their breath and we never thought it was anything more than that.”
He said Ranjith looked after his health. "He followed good food habits. Every vacation, he made sure he underwent a medical check-up, and there was nothing. He was also very particular about drinking water and made sure to complete four bottles of water. He would finish one bottle when we work out in the morning. There were no lapses."
Santhosh said friends and colleagues are standing by the family during this difficult time, while the company is processing the repatriation formalities.
Colleagues are still in shock, especially those who were with him in his final moments.
The earlier cases were also among friends doing something they loved and those who died were even younger.
Anwar Sadiq, a father of two who had lived in the UAE for around 15 years, went for his regular badminton game with friends in Ajman on the night of June 17. According to his brother-in-law, he complained of pain in his left hand during the session and stepped away from the court, and his blood pressure was reportedly normal. After resting and having a lemon soda, he decided to head home but collapsed in his car in the parking area. Fellow players called an ambulance and gave first aid, but he could not be revived. The death notification recorded cardiac arrest as the cause, at 9.51pm.
Anwar worked as a procurement manager at a company in Sharjah and lived in Ajman with his wife and two school-going children. His father had also died of a heart attack in Kuwait more than 10 years earlier. Community volunteers helped the family repatriate his body, and he was laid to rest in his hometown in Kerala.
Days earlier, Safwan Shanu, a Dubai-based businessman who ran a food trading company, died after a weekly Sunday morning cricket game that had been held in a parking lot in Al Garhoud for nearly nine years. He had scored 46 runs and hit six sixes when he went to the non-striker's end, sat down briefly, gestured for water and collapsed.
"There was no warning. He was perfectly fine just seconds before," Nabil Karikal, a close friend who was on the pitch, had recalled. Friends performed CPR and called an ambulance, which arrived in seven minutes, but Safwan was pronounced dead at hospital. The cause was confirmed as a heart attack.
Safwan is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter who was only four months old when he died.