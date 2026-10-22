Hailing from Mumbai, he moved to UAE in 1977 and built diverse home-grown dining concepts
Dubai: For decades, Ajit Mehra was a quiet force behind some of the UAE’s most popular dining concepts. The Indian expat business leader, widely regarded as a veteran of the hospitality sector, died in Dubai on Friday, October 16, according to his family.
He was 75 and is survived by his wife Binoo Mehra, children Nikhil Mehra and Mamta Mehra and their families.
Days on, his family, friends and industry colleagues continue to remember a man who made pioneering contributions to the vibrant hospitality culture Dubai is known for today.
Hailing from Mumbai in Maharashtra, Ajit came to the UAE in 1977 and, from humble beginnings, rose to become one of Dubai's most respected and pioneering entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector.
He was the founder and a driving force behind Royal Orchid Hospitality in Dubai, with a portfolio of homegrown brands including Chhappan Bhog, Koko Bay, The Tap House, Royal Orchid, Asia Tang and SOY, among others.
With every new venture, he strived to redefine what was possible in the city's food and beverage landscape.
“At the heart of each concept was exceptional food, always crafted with the guest at the centre. Each carried his signature blend of creativity, warmth and meticulous attention to detail, leaving diners with experiences that felt both exceptional and personal,” his family recalled in a tribute shared with Gulf News.
Away from the boardroom, Ajit is remembered as a true people's person: warm, social and deeply connected to those around him.
“He took great joy in spending time with family, friends and members of the hospitality industry, building relationships that went far beyond business and lasted through decades of shared experiences,” the family said.
Despite his achievements, he remained remarkably humble. His family remembers him as a man of integrity, honesty and quiet generosity, always ready to support friends, family and colleagues without seeking recognition. He served others in silence, guided by kindness rather than applause, they said.
Above all, Ajit was the heart of his family: a devoted husband, a loving father and a cherished grandfather of three.
His family said he was the pillar on whom they stood, and that his courage, sacrifice and vision changed the trajectory of his immediate family and of generations to come.
“Once in a lifetime, a person arrives who transforms the destiny of an entire family; Ajit Mehra was that person,” the family said.
His son, Nikhil Mehra, will carry the legacy forward for Royal Orchid Hospitality, continuing to nurture and grow the group his father built. Nikhil has served the company since 2005 and has been its Chief Operating Officer since 2024.
The family said Ajit Mehra's legacy will also live on in the brands he created, the people he mentored and the countless lives he touched across the hospitality community, and that his values, vision and indomitable spirit will continue to inspire all who knew him.
Several members of the food and beverage sector have also paid tribute to him.
In a tribute message, a group of his close friends remembered Ajit fondly. “His friendship has been a constant source of strength, warmth and joy in our lives. His generosity, wisdom and presence touched everyone who knew him, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled,” they said.
“We will always cherish the times we shared, the conversations, the laughter and the unwavering support he gave us. He will be deeply missed and remembered with love and respect,” stated the tribute from his friends Ravi Verma, Ali Asgar Mir, Ashok Ramchandani, Rohit Anand, Parvez Ansari and Nakul Rajiv Meherish.