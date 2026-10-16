Kerala electrical engineer quit Tata job, built schools with wife in Ajman and Sharjah
Dubai: Daniel Lazar, an Indian engineer who left a secure job at Tata in 1968 and sailed to the UAE in a small boat, going on to found an educational group in Norther Emirates, has died aged 84, according to his group.
Daniel, a Dubai resident and founder of the Lazar Group and the North Point Education Group of Schools, died on Wednesday, October 14, in Kerala where he was originally from, his office confirmed to Gulf News on Friday.
He is survived by his son Lanson Lazar, the chairman of the group, and daughter, Lincy D'Souza, director of operations.
The group described him as an engineer, entrepreneur, educator and visionary.
It said Lazar used to work as an electrical engineer with the Tata group in Pune. The young engineer reportedly gave up his position and set off for the UAE on a small boat from Gujarat on April 8, 1968.
The 10-day voyage across the Arabian Sea was perilous, and he finally reached the shores of Khor Fakkan. The group described the journey as one marked by uncertainty, hardship and faith, and the start of a life dedicated to hard work and service.
After arriving, Daniel began working in the power sector. His professional success, however, was only the beginning. He wanted to build something meaningful for future generations, and that ambition took shape as The Lazar Group, which he started in 1969. The group built its presence in various business fields including construction, facility management and garments and fashion.
Daniel’s wife, Sosamma Lazar, co-founder of The Lazar Group, had started her own journey in education by tutoring children from different backgrounds at her home in 1979.
Recognising the need for accessible English-language education, she helped lay the foundation for the educational legacy that continues today.
The couple established Little Flower Nursery in Ajman in 1985. A year later, they opened Ajman Intermediate English School, which is now The Royal Academy, Ajman.
Today, North Point Education runs three schools: The Royal Academy, Ajman, The Bloomington Academy, Ajman, and The Hope English School, Sharjah.
After Sosamma’s death in 2012, her commitment is honoured through the Sosamma Lazar 100% Scholarship Award for Academic Excellence, which supports outstanding students pursuing higher education.
Daniel was not a teacher himself, but he was regarded as an education visionary who shared a deep affection with students. His aim was to keep affordable, quality education within reach of expat children.
He believed education was about more than academic achievement. It was also about nurturing values, character and opportunity.
"Educating children gives me happiness. Watching them grow into successful individuals is the greatest reward of my life," he often said. That belief became the guiding principle of the institutions he built, which have touched the lives of thousands of students, families and educators over the decades.
Daniel remained deeply grateful to the UAE, the country that became his home and the place where his dreams became reality. He repaid that trust, the group said, by dedicating his life to serving its communities through education.
Schools under the group held condolence meetings and students and teachers prayed for his soul on Thursday.
Employees from across the group's schools and companies paid tribute after his death.
Dr Prema Muralidhar, principal of The Royal Academy, remembered him as more than a founder, a father figure whose love for the school will never be forgotten.
Kripalatha, a veteran teacher at the school, said she had spent three decades watching his vision shape generations of learners through education and values.
Asmaa Hossny praised his diplomacy, integrity, loyalty and humanity, recalling how he welcomed her into the North Point Education family.
Hussaina Begum Noor Sherrief, principal of The Bloomington Academy, honoured him as a visionary whose commitment to education created opportunities for countless children and families.
Dr Terry Burwell, principal of The Hope English School, said the founder’s legacy extends far beyond institutions and buildings.
Members of The Yellow Bus team, the group's school transport network, remembered Daniel as a humble and compassionate leader who treated everyone with equal respect and genuine care.
Meanwhile, staff at Royal General Maintenance and Contracting LLC (RGMC) described him as a father figure who stood by them through personal challenges, always offering encouragement, kindness and unwavering support.