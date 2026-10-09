Dubai school mourns beloved teacher as colleagues share heartfelt tributes

Benoy Das, who works in office support, said he left home and his mother at 19. He ended up spending 21 years working alongside Anjana, more than the years he had spent growing up with his own mother. "That alone says how much you meant to me," he said. He supported her in the office for those 21 years, but she became family to him. He said she was never just someone he worked for, but someone he was blessed to have in his life.