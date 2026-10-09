Dubai school mourns beloved teacher as colleagues share heartfelt tributes

Cause of death revealed for Indian expat teacher with GEMS Education for 33 years
Dubai: The Westminster School (TWS) community in Dubai is mourning Anjana Sanalkumar, the examinations officer and secondary teacher who spent 33 years with GEMS Education, as colleagues and friends paid emotional tributes to a woman they described as family.
Anjana was born on May 30, 1969, and died of lung cancer in Dubai, the school said in fresh details revealed to Gulf News.
Gulf News earlier reported that GEMS Education had announced plans for the Anjana Sanalkumar Memorial Scholarship at TWS.
Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said in a letter to the community that a contribution of 33 years "deserves a legacy that lives on". A memorial service of the Indian expat teacher was also livestreamed on Thursday, so mourners could join from anywhere.
Carl Roberts, Executive Principal and CEO, said some people's contribution goes far beyond the responsibilities of their role. "They become part of the fabric of the institution; people whose presence is trusted, whose commitment is valued, and whose absence is deeply felt," he said, adding that Anjana was undoubtedly one of them because she kept students and parents first.
On behalf of the school community, he extended his deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. He hoped they would find strength in knowing how deeply she was respected, appreciated and remembered.
Dr Vijayakumari Sathyan, Head of School and Deputy CEO, described Anjana as selfless, dedicated and deeply passionate. She said Anjana touched countless lives through her tireless dedication and boundless love for the students of TWS, and that her kindness and lasting impact would remain forever in their thoughts and hearts.
Grace Aluoka, Assistant Principal for Secondary and Sixth Form, paid tribute to a "beloved colleague". She said words could not express the sadness the school felt at the news. Anjana, she said, had brought warmth, kindness and joy into the lives of others, and was far more than a colleague and teacher. She called her "a trusted friend, a source of comfort and encouragement, and a cherished member of our Westminster School family".
According to Grace, Anjana's gentle nature, sincere care for others and reassuring smile touched countless hearts and made everyone around her feel valued. The school community is in deep shock and sorrow, she said, and the silence left by her absence will be felt in classrooms, corridors and familiar spaces. This is especially true of the examination office, where Anjana's presence once brought comfort and happiness.
Grace said the school would miss Anjana's voice, her dedication to students and the compassion she showed so naturally each day. They would continue to honour her through the memories she left behind and the difference she made to students, colleagues and friends. Her legacy of kindness, love and devotion, she said, will remain part of the school forever.
Shelmy Peter, Subject Leader and Events Manager, said knowing Anjana for 21 years was simply not enough. She said she always found happiness in stepping in to support Anjana and still does. Anjana, she said, never said "no" to anything the team asked and always helped with kindness and a smile.
Shelmy said Anjana's sudden departure left her in shock. But she will not say she will miss her. Instead, she said, "I will always cherish you", adding that she will hold on to every memory, conversation and moment of those 21 years. "To me, you have never left us," she said.
Mini, a secondary teacher, said she still cannot believe Anjana is gone. She called Anjana more than a friend, saying she was family, her confidence and one of the most precious people in her life. Mini thanked her for the memories, laughter, support and unconditional friendship, and said life will never be the same. She called Anjana her best friend and said she would carry her in her heart forever.
Benoy Das, who works in office support, said he left home and his mother at 19. He ended up spending 21 years working alongside Anjana, more than the years he had spent growing up with his own mother. "That alone says how much you meant to me," he said. He supported her in the office for those 21 years, but she became family to him. He said she was never just someone he worked for, but someone he was blessed to have in his life.
Krutika, HR Officer, said the school mourns a truly valued colleague who dedicated 33 remarkable years to TWS. As Examinations Officer, Anjana served with unwavering commitment, professionalism and care, and was deeply loved and respected by all who worked with her. Her kindness, dedication and lasting contribution, Krutika said, will always be remembered.