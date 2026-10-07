Indian expat teacher in Dubai dies, GEMS Education announces memorial scholarship

Teacher, who was also an examination officer, remembered for 33 years of service in UAE
Dubai: An Indian expat teacher in Dubai, who spent 33 years with GEMS Education, has died, prompting the group to pay tributes and announce a scholarship in her honour.
Anjana Sanalkumar, a teacher at The Westminster School (TWS), is being remembered as a "much-loved member of the GEMS family." According to the school website, she also worked as an examination officer.
The news was shared with the GEMS community in a letter from Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, a copy of which has been seen by Gulf News. The date, cause and place of her death were not mentioned.
Dino said Anjana had dedicated "an extraordinary 33 years" of her life to GEMS and to education. Over more than three decades, he wrote, she taught, guided and inspired generations of students, while building friendships and relationships with colleagues that extended far beyond the classroom.
"Her passing is a profound loss, particularly for her family, friends and the entire community at The Westminster School," the letter said.
Dino added that GEMS would support her family and TWS colleagues "in every way we can".
Amid the tributes, GEMS announced plans to honour her service with a lasting legacy.
"A contribution of 33 years deserves a legacy that lives on," the letter said, adding that the group intends to establish the Anjana Sanalkumar Memorial Scholarship at The Westminster School. Further details will be shared with the community in due course.
Calling it a fitting tribute, Dino wrote that for an educator, there can perhaps be no more meaningful legacy than enabling another young person to learn, grow and fulfil their potential.
"Anjana will be deeply missed," he said, adding that the impact she made on generations of students and colleagues will remain part of GEMS for many years to come.
In a social media post shared on Wednesday, The Westminster School invited everyone who knew and loved Anjana to leave a heartfelt message, memory or a few words in her honour in the comments.
The school described her as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend while the school community was coming together “to remember and celebrate” her life.
While distance may keep some from gathering in person, the school said, a memorial service will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 8, at 3pm so that mourners can join from wherever they are. "Your words, memories, and presence – near or far – mean more than we can express," the school added.