Oregon school shooting leaves three children and a teacher dead, police confirm
Three children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in the northwestern US state of Oregon on Thursday (Oct. 15, 2026), police said, in which the shooter was also killed.
"The deceased at the scene include three children, ages five, eight, and 11, and one teacher," Mike Krantz, Chief of Police at the Bend Police Department, told reporters.
Local police said Thursday the suspected shooter at an elementary school in the northwestern state of Oregon was a local 16-year-old boy.
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"We have identified the suspect as a 16-year-old Bend resident," Bend Police Department Chief Mike Krantz told reporters, adding that "the suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen the suspect enter the school and pursued him into the school and engaged him."