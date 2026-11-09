‘Oh my God, Abhishek!’ Teacher left speechless as Indian star cricketer makes surprise visit

The young cricketer warmly hugs his former teacher and spends some time at the play school
Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma recently touched hearts with a thoughtful gesture, surprising his childhood teacher with an unexpected visit to her school.
The heartwarming moment, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the teacher’s priceless reaction as Abhishek walks in unexpectedly. Overwhelmed with surprise, she exclaims, “Oh my God, Abhishek!”
The young cricketer warmly hugs his former teacher and spends some time at the play school, making the reunion even more special.
The incident reportedly took place at Little Millennium Play School on Airport Road in Amritsar. CCTV footage of the surprise visit was shared on the school’s social media page by teacher Kashish Khanna.
Sharing the video, the teacher highlighted how Abhishek’s gesture demonstrated that success is not just about professional achievements but also about remembering the people who shaped one’s journey.
In her post, she wrote that an international cricket star had surprised the teacher who once had the privilege of teaching him. She added that meeting Abhishek was a reminder of the true meaning of success, especially in a world where people sometimes forget their roots after achieving fame.
The teacher also praised Abhishek for his humility, warmth and affection, emphasising that these qualities reflect his personality far beyond his achievements on the cricket field.
She shared a heartfelt message, encouraging him to continue reaching new heights while staying connected to his roots and values. She also noted that people’s love, blessings and good wishes are what make success truly meaningful.