Yuvraj Singh recalls his iconic 12-ball fifty while teasing Abhishek Sharma
Dubai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a playful dig at Abhishek Sharma after the left-handed opener produced a sensational century in the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Sharma smashed 113 runs off 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, as India made a blistering start in Wellington. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also contributed with an explosive 45 off 19 deliveries.
Reacting to the innings on X, Yuvraj reminded his protégé of his own remarkable record.
“You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you Abhishek Sharma! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard!” he wrote. Sharma recorded his half-century in just 15 balls at Wellington.
The comment referred to Yuvraj’s famous 12-ball half-century against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. He smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that match, setting a record for India’s fastest T20I fifty that still stands.
Yuvraj’s message was a familiar bit of banter between the two, with the former India star having played a key role in Sharma’s development. The 2011 World Cup winner has mentored the Punjab batter for several years, helping him refine his technique and approach to aggressive batting.
He posted that comment after Sharma's half century. Following the 26-year-old fourth T20I century, Yuvraj had more praise for the batter. "And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls. Well played sir," Yuvraj wrote.
"Good stuff on the other end by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! Devastating combination!" he added. Yuvraj also praised Sanju Samson for batting at number three and giving the opening slot to the 15-year-old.
"Hats off to Samson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win congratulations Team India," Yuvraj ended.
Sharma’s innings also helped India reach 100 runs in just five overs, setting a record for the fastest team hundred in men’s T20 internationals. The previous mark was held by Romania, who reached the milestone in five overs and two balls against Serbia.
Sharma eventually lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson. Yuvraj’s playful challenge adds another chapter to the relationship between the mentor and his high-scoring protégé.