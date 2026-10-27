Sharma’s innings also helped India reach 100 runs in just five overs, setting a record for the fastest team hundred in men’s T20 internationals. The previous mark was held by Romania, who reached the milestone in five overs and two balls against Serbia.

Yuvraj’s message was a familiar bit of banter between the two, with the former India star having played a key role in Sharma’s development. The 2011 World Cup winner has mentored the Punjab batter for several years, helping him refine his technique and approach to aggressive batting.

The comment referred to Yuvraj’s famous 12-ball half-century against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. He smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that match, setting a record for India’s fastest T20I fifty that still stands.

“You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you Abhishek Sharma! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard!” he wrote. Sharma recorded his half-century in just 15 balls at Wellington.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.