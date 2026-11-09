Abhishek Sharma steals the show with Diwali dance to Daler Mehndi's cult classic

Cricket star Abhishek Sharma grooves to 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' in festive celebration
Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali in style, showing off his dance moves to Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi song "Bolo Ta Ra Ra".
The explosive opening batter enjoyed the festival with his family in Amritsar, with traditional prayers, music and plenty of dancing.
But it was a video shared by his sister Komal Sharma that caught everyone's attention.
The clip shows Abhishek dancing alongside his sister, parents and other family members to Daler Mehndi's iconic hit.
"Bolo tara ra ra #MandatoryRitual," Komal captioned the video, suggesting that dancing to the song has become a family tradition.
For those unfamiliar with Daler Mehndi, he is one of India's most popular Punjabi singers, known for his energetic Bhangra music and colourful performances.
"Bolo Ta Ra Ra" was released in 1995 as part of his debut album, which reportedly sold an astonishing 20 million copies.
The song became a massive hit and helped establish Mehndi as a household name in India.
He later gained international popularity with his 1998 hit "Tunak Tunak Tun", which became an internet sensation, inspiring countless memes and dance videos across the world.
The song even found fans in the West, with American dancers and students in Denmark performing to its catchy beats.
And more than three decades after "Bolo Ta Ra Ra" was released, Abhishek and his family have shown that the Punjabi classic can still get everyone dancing.
The Diwali celebrations come after Abhishek's successful T20I series against New Zealand.
The Indian opener has been named in India A's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, scheduled from November 19 to 29.
Tilak Varma will captain the side, which also includes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.
For now, though, Abhishek is making headlines for his dance moves rather than his explosive batting.