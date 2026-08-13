Tributes pour in for Indian expat student in UAE who died in Tamil Nadu after rare cancer battle

Heartbroken friends from Sharjah school recall 18-year-old’s quiet fight against cancer
Sharjah: When Grade 12 C at GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah, returns from the summer break, one seat will stay empty. It belonged to Glowin Chell, and her seatmate Reema is already heartbroken.
Glowin, an 18-year-old Indian expat who grew up in Sharjah, died on Tuesday during treatment back home in Tamil Nadu after a battle with a rare and aggressive cancer called fibrosarcoma that affects soft tissues.
Her funeral was held on Wednesday in Marthandam, her family's hometown in Kanyakumari district, where some of her Sharjah friends also bid her farewell.
Reema is among the distraught friends who shared their tributes to Glowin. "The news of her passing came as a terrible shock," she told Gulf News.
"She was smart, kind and always approachable. I will always cherish the memories of sitting together in class, and the little moments we had, like when we laughed over the silly mistakes we made in our answers. I feel grateful to have been her friend. She will always be remembered with love and deeply missed," Reema said.
Glowin was diagnosed around August last year while in Grade 12, and though she paused her studies for treatment, she returned to school this year, determined to complete her final year with her juniors.
For many of her current classmates, the loss came with an added layer of shock: they never knew she was fighting cancer at all. Glowin, it turns out, had been quietly carrying an immense burden while showing the world only her smile.
Eshal and Nandana, also from Grade 12 C, said it was really devastating and shocking finding out that Glowin had passed, as they did not even know she was battling cancer. “Despite everything, she never failed to have a positive attitude and a memorably contagious smile,” said Eshal.
“She was a really bright student and a friendly classmate. She will always be in our hearts,” added Nandana.
Hitiksha, another classmate, remembered how Glowin never hesitated to speak up in class.
"Glowin was such a kind, charismatic and genuinely smart person. She always had such a warm presence. Whenever no one would answer in class, she would step in without hesitation. I knew her for such a short time, but she was one of the nicest persons I've ever met. When I found out about her passing, I was in complete denial, and honestly, I still am. It's so difficult to see someone who was so kind and full of life no longer here. Miss you, Glowin," she said.
Tehreem, who shared biology practicals with Glowin, said her gentleness left a lasting mark.
"The warmth in her smile and the kindness in her soft-spoken words will stay with me forever. It's heartbreaking to lose such a beautiful soul. May God grant her eternal peace. We will always remember her," she said.
While her current classmates knew her only briefly, a smaller circle of friends had walked with Glowin since Grade 9, and only they knew about her diagnosis early on. Melinda, a close friend who attended Wednesday's funeral, remembered Glowin as someone whose warmth outshone her suffering.
The two had been classmates since Grade 9. Glowin discontinued school while their group was completing Grade 12 together, then rejoined after they had already graduated, briefly overlapping with Melinda's younger sister before falling sick again and stepping away once more.
"Glowin was literally an angel on earth. She was steadfast in her faith and a good friend despite her continuous suffering. Glowin used to do everybody's hair in different styles whenever they asked, especially on picture days. She was very smart but humble about it, and spent her time spreading her knowledge, be it about God, academics or her skills," a devastated Melinda said.
"I don't want her memory to be clouded by her suffering and death. I want her to live forever in our memories as the girl who cared and strived for greatness in whatever short time she had left. I'm proud to have been called her soulmate and her best friend," she added.
Hafsa, another close friend, said Glowin's strength during her illness left her in awe. "Glowin was one of the purest and kindest souls I have ever known. She was only 17, yet the strength, faith and acceptance she carried through her illness were beyond anything I could understand."
"Her faith in God was something I always admired — even in her hardest moments, she trusted His plan. When I begged her not to leave us, she would remind me that if it was God's will, there would be goodness in it that we could not yet see. I will never forget those words," Hafsa said.
"Glowin touched so many lives with her kindness, her smile and her beautiful soul. I will carry her memory and pray for her family always. She will never be forgotten," she added.
Layyah, another close friend, said meeting Glowin had been an unexpected gift. "She was such a shy, gentle and innocent soul, with so much life and wisdom behind her quietness. She had a way of making people around her feel loved and accepted, and proudly wove God into her life in every way possible."
She added: "It hurts to know I cannot reach out to her anymore. Glowin was truly too good for this earth — it's the only explanation I can live with. I hope heaven treats her as beautifully as she treated everyone around her."
Melinda's mother, Renny, said Glowin's faith had left a lasting impression on the family. "Glowin was always a role model for us because of the tremendous faith she had in God. Even while she was going through her illness, she rarely complained. She would say that God was with her and that everything would be fine," she said.
Renny added that Glowin's death had come as a shock. "We never expected her to pass away. We thought she would recover, as we had seen many people live for years after treatment. We are with the family during this difficult time. Glowin meant a lot to us, and we wanted to be there for them," she said over the phone from Marthandam.