Tributes pour in for Indian expat student in UAE who died in Tamil Nadu after rare cancer battle

"Glowin was such a kind, charismatic and genuinely smart person. She always had such a warm presence. Whenever no one would answer in class, she would step in without hesitation. I knew her for such a short time, but she was one of the nicest persons I've ever met. When I found out about her passing, I was in complete denial, and honestly, I still am. It's so difficult to see someone who was so kind and full of life no longer here. Miss you, Glowin," she said.