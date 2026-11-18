Lopez opens up about heartbreak, healing, and finding her own grounding
Four weddings, four divorces, and no regrets about how she behaved. Jennifer Lopez is taking stock of her love life, and she says what she was really after all along was a steady place to land.
The 57-year-old sat down Tuesday, November 17, with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco, on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. She described a run of marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck that, in hindsight, were driven by a need fame couldn’t fill.
“I really realize now that I was searching for grounding,” she said. “I had been famous for a while. I felt kind of adrift in the world ... It’s a lonely life. People think that you’re always surrounded by people and everything, but somehow it’s lonely.”
What she wanted, she explained, was a partner who chose to be with her for her own sake, not someone on her payroll or someone angling for something in return.
Lopez admitted she rarely gave herself time between relationships. “I was a serial kind of monogamist, one after the other, trying to find the thing, hoping that this was it,” she said.
She didn’t sugarcoat how those endings felt. “They’re hard. They’re disappointing,” she said about divorce.
Her split from Affleck, her most recent, is a chapter she has no interest in reopening. “It was such a hard, disappointing last situation on every level. It was so disappointing, and I just don’t ever want to delve into that,” she said.
Even at her lowest points, Lopez said, she tried to conduct herself in a way she could later respect, and that is the advice she would give anyone going through a breakup.
“I can look back at these situations ... even as painful as some of them were, so bad, like life-shifting pain and hurt. I can look back and be like, ‘I loved completely. I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human, and I didn’t treat anybody in any ways that I would be ashamed of,’” she said.
She acknowledged the urge to lash out at someone who has hurt you. “When we go through hard things like that, it’s easy to be like ‘F--- this’ ... But you can’t,” she said.
For now, Lopez isn’t looking for husband No. 5, though she stopped short of saying she would never fall in love again. She is also adjusting to life as an empty nester. Her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Anthony, have left for college, and she told Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 that she had spent months in tears as their departure approached. After two decades of solo parenting and near-constant partnership, she says she’s still learning what it means to answer only to herself.