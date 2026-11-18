For now, Lopez isn’t looking for husband No. 5, though she stopped short of saying she would never fall in love again. She is also adjusting to life as an empty nester. Her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Anthony, have left for college, and she told Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 that she had spent months in tears as their departure approached. After two decades of solo parenting and near-constant partnership, she says she’s still learning what it means to answer only to herself.