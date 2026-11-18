From thriving business to spiritual renunciation: A family's unique journey
Dubai: A family of four from Rajasthan is preparing to walk away from a thriving textile business with an annual turnover of around Rs 150 million to embrace a life of simplicity, discipline and spiritual devotion.
Dilip Bhai Bhogar, 47, his wife Jyoti Ben, 45, and their daughters Chhavi, 22, and Charvi, 14, will formally enter Jain monastic life on February 8, 2027, in Surat, Gujarat.
Their decision marks a remarkable turning point for a family that spent years building its business after moving from Jaswantgarh village in Udaipur district to Surat, a major textile hub in western India.
Dilip Bhai started with a single fabric shop. As the business grew, he expanded to three shops and installed several machines, building an enterprise with an annual turnover of approximately Rs15 million.
He was considering further expansion when he met a Jain religious leader, an encounter that gradually strengthened his interest in the faith and inspired him to consider a monastic life.
The family's spiritual journey had already begun. Their eldest daughter, Shaili, took diksha — the formal initiation into Jain monastic life — in 2023. She is now known as Sadhvi Darshita.
Her decision profoundly influenced her father, who began scaling back the family business and preparing for his own renunciation. His wife and two other daughters also decided to join him.
Chhavi, who studied business administration and graphic design, had started selling handmade crochet products, including decorative and practical items. However, she gave up the venture after four months as the family prepared for its spiritual transition.
Her younger sister Charvi, 14, left school midway through Class 9. She had also played football at district level in Surat.
Ahead of their initiation, the four family members have been living alongside Jain ascetics to understand the demands of monastic life.
Their preparation includes learning to travel on foot, follow strict food practices and observe the daily discipline expected of Jain monks and nuns.
Jain monastic life involves renouncing material possessions and worldly attachments, with a strong emphasis on non-violence, self-discipline and spiritual liberation.
For the Bhogar family, the upcoming initiation represents the culmination of a journey that began with one daughter's decision and eventually inspired four other family members to choose a radically different path.
With inputs from Social Media/Agencies