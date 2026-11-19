Cricket fan travels miles and waits days to meet RCB star Rajat Patidar
A cricket fan's determination to meet his idol Rajat Patidar has finally paid off after he reportedly travelled from Surat to Indore and waited seven days for a chance to see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain.
Several videos circulating on X show the fan meeting Patidar, bringing an end to his long wait.
According to social media posts, the fan travelled from Surat in Gujarat to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, hoping to meet his favourite cricketer.
But the journey wasn't easy. He reportedly spent seven days waiting in Indore before his dream finally came true.
What makes the story even more special is the fan's admiration for Patidar.
According to the posts, he has tattoos of the cricketer on his arm and chest, showing just how much the RCB star means to him.
The videos capture the moment the fan finally meets Patidar, who takes time to interact with him.
For someone who travelled hundreds of kilometres and waited an entire week, it was a moment he will probably remember for the rest of his life.
Patidar's popularity has grown considerably since taking over as RCB captain.
The 33 year old has led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consecutive Indian Premier League titles in 2025 and 2026, establishing himself as one of the franchise's most popular players.
He has also been making headlines with his performances in domestic cricket.
On November 16, Patidar smashed an unbeaten 135 off just 48 balls for Madhya Pradesh against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
His explosive innings included 13 sixes and eight fours as Madhya Pradesh posted 250/6 before securing a 131 run victory.
But away from the runs and trophies, moments like these highlight the special connection cricketers share with their supporters.
For this fan, meeting Rajat Patidar after seven days of waiting was a dream come true.