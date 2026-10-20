Lucknow to Bengaluru on foot: Hardik Pandya’s fan walks nearly 2,400km to meet his idol

Rawat reached Mumbai only to realise Indian cricketer had moved to Bengaluru
Some dreams are so powerful that even thousands of kilometres cannot stand in their way. And Ravi Kumar Rawat’s incredible journey is proof that determination knows no limits.
A young boy from Lucknow, Ravi had just one heartfelt wish — to meet his idol, Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya. But instead of waiting for fate to bring them together, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
With hope in his heart and determination in his steps, Ravi began an extraordinary journey on foot, walking nearly 1,400 kilometres from Lucknow to Mumbai, all for a chance to meet the cricketer he admired.
But just when he thought he was getting closer to his dream, he received unexpected news: Hardik Pandya had moved to Bengaluru.
For many, that would have been the moment to turn back. After walking hundreds of kilometres, most people might have given up. But Ravi wasn’t ready to let his dream end there.
With an unwavering spirit and extraordinary determination, he kept going, covering another 990 kilometres towards Bengaluru. His total journey? An astonishing nearly 2,390 kilometres — all for one meeting with his hero.
Videos of Hardik Pandya meeting and chatting with Ravi have since gone viral on social media. But what made this encounter truly special wasn’t just the fact that a fan finally met his idol. It was what happened next.
Rather than simply posing for a photograph and moving on, Hardik reportedly made sure Ravi was taken care of. He asked his manager to arrange a return ticket for the young fan and even checked whether he needed anything else.
“Kuch chahiye toh bata dena.” (Let me know if you need anything.) Hardik can be heard asking Ravi in a video.
This isn’t the first time a fan has gone to extraordinary lengths to meet Hardik Pandya. Earlier this year, another young cricket enthusiast cycled all the way from Odisha to Bengaluru, driven by the same heartfelt dream of meeting his favourite cricketer.