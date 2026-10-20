Fan loses Hardik Pandya's gift hours after walking 2,400km to meet him

“Bohot Badiya (Very good),” Pandya said before asking whether he had walked 1,400 kilometres. The fan explained that he had first travelled to Mumbai before beginning his journey to Bengaluru, which made the t otal journey over 2,400 km.

The fan, who goes by the Instagram handle Ravi_Rawat_000_king, carried a board with details of his meet with the cricketer during his journey to meet Pandya. According to his earlier videos, he had been in Bengaluru for 10 days before finally getting the opportunity to meet the cricketer.

Dubai: Hardik Pandya made a fan’s long journey worthwhile after meeting a supporter who travelled from Lucknow to Bengaluru on foot in the hope of meeting the Indian all-rounder. However, after their interaction, the fan faced a turbulent moment later in the day.

The fan said he was sitting outside the airport and appealed to people online for financial assistance to help him get home. He has posted his QR code online asking people to transfer him money and even claiming he cannot ask Pandya to help him again.

However, the story took another turn in the fan’s latest video. He claimed that he had lost the flight ticket given to him by Pandya after it slipped out of his pocket.

Pandya then patted him on the back and said, “Shabaash (well done),”, acknowledging the supporter’s determination. The video has gone viral, garnering over 3 million likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.