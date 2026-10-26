CSK fan cycles 1,700 km from Odisha to Pune and meets Ruturaj Gaikwad

The India batter also revealed that he had been waiting for Amit to arrive as many of his friends had informed him about Amit’s journey, making the meeting even more memorable for the fan.

His journey has already brought him face-to-face with Kannada film star Yash in Bengaluru and former India cricketer Suresh Raina in Ghaziabad. His latest stop in Pune proved particularly special, with Gaikwad welcoming the devoted CSK supporter who claimed to have travelled nearly 1700 km.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.