“We do not close for Diwali or give students time away from studies, however, we believe it is important to recognise and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community. This year, parents from our Parent and Family Association who celebrate Diwali are leading a Festival of Light workshop after the school day, helping students learn about the significance of the festival and the traditions associated with it,” Richard John Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, said.