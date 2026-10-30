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Diwali 2026 in UAE: Which schools are giving students four or five days off?

Students at selected schools will get longer breaks, while others celebrate on campus

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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With Diwali falling on a Sunday this year, some Indian curriculum schools have adjusted their calendars to give families more time to celebrate and travel.
With Diwali falling on a Sunday this year, some Indian curriculum schools have adjusted their calendars to give families more time to celebrate and travel.
Studio India/Canva Stock

Dubai: Students at some Indian curriculum schools in the UAE will enjoy an extended break for Diwali this year, with holidays ranging from four to five days as schools align their calendars with the weekend.

Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, this year. While some schools have scheduled additional days off to allow families to celebrate or travel, others will mark the occasion through cultural activities without closing.

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Four-day Diwali break for students

At GEMS Our Own Indian School in Dubai, students will receive a four-day break, including the weekend.

“At our school, we have incorporated a two-day Diwali holiday into our academic calendar, which, together with the weekend, will give students and their families a four-day break. This has been carefully planned while ensuring that we meet the required number of instructional days,” Lalitha Suresh, Principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, told Gulf News.

According to Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), private schools in the emirate must complete a minimum of 182 instructional days, while the UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE) requires at least 185 teaching days.

Indian curriculum schools following CBSE and ICSE are permitted by local education authorities to schedule holidays around Diwali.

Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curriculum schools, begin their academic year in April, follow slightly different internal schedules while meeting the mandatory instructional requirements set by education authorities, including KHDA, Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), SPEA and MOE.

At our school, we have incorporated a two-day Diwali holiday into our academic calendar, which, together with the weekend, will give students and their families a four-day break. This has been carefully planned while ensuring that we meet the required number of instructional days.
Lalitha Suresh, Principal/CEO, GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai
Lalitha Suresh, Principal/CEO, GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai
Lalitha Suresh Principal/CEO

Five-day Diwali holiday from November 7 to 11

Students at the Indian High Group of Schools will have a five-day break, from November 7 to 11, allowing families more time to celebrate or travel.

“Diwali is a meaningful occasion for our families to reunite, reconnect with loved ones and create cherished memories. Recognising that many students and faculty members may wish to travel to India to celebrate while others choose to remain in the UAE, we have provided three additional days of holiday starting from November 7 to 11,” Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said.

Vasu said the aim is to give staff and students adequate time with loved ones. “This allows our colleagues, learners and parents to celebrate wholeheartedly, visit family and friends and return refreshed and happy.”

Vasu explained that, like many Indian schools in the UAE, the group also organises Diwali celebrations before the break, with activities including lamp-making, themed arts and crafts, dance and music.

“By merging the Diwali holidays with a weekend, five days of celebration can be enjoyed without interruption and stress.”

However, Diwali holiday durations vary between schools, and there is no standard break across all Indian curriculum schools. Parents should check their school's academic calendar or contact the administration to confirm the dates.

We have provided three additional days of holiday, giving students and staff a five-day break from November 7 to 11. This allows our colleagues, learners and parents to celebrate wholeheartedly, visit family and friends, and return refreshed and happy. By combining the Diwali holidays with the weekend, families can enjoy five days of uninterrupted celebrations without stress.
Punit Vasu, CEO, Indian High School, Dubai
Punit Vasu, CEO, Indian High School, Dubai
SUPPLIED
Punit MK Vasu CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools

Do international schools in UAE close for Diwali?

Most international schools following Western curricula, including IB, British and American programmes, do not close for Diwali, although many celebrate the festival on campus.

“We do not close for Diwali or give students time away from studies, however, we believe it is important to recognise and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community. This year, parents from our Parent and Family Association who celebrate Diwali are leading a Festival of Light workshop after the school day, helping students learn about the significance of the festival and the traditions associated with it,” Richard John Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, said.

We do not close for Diwali or give students time away from studies, however, we believe it is important to recognise and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community. This year, parents from our Parent and Family Association who celebrate Diwali are leading a Festival of Light workshop after the school day, helping students learn about the significance of the festival and the traditions associated with it.
Diwali 2026 in UAE: Which schools are giving students four or five days off?
Richard John Drew Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School

According to Drew, activities include arts and crafts, jewellery making, music, dance performances and sampling traditional foods, helping students understand Diwali and its message.

“Events like these are an opportunity to share cultural learning across our multinational school community and to celebrate the values of understanding, respect, and inclusion.”

Related Topics:
DiwaliUAE schoolsUAE school holidays

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