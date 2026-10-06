Dr Hassan Elhais, Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, explained that parents or visitors could face at least six months in prison, a fine of Dh150,000 to Dh500,000, or both, if photographing or sharing a child’s image is found to violate their privacy under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrimes Law. The provision covers the use of electronic technology to intentionally invade another person’s privacy or private or family life without consent or lawful authorisation.