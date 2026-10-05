UAE schools ban parents from taking photos and sharing them on WhatsApp, social media

Dubai and Sharjah schools issue fresh circulars; photos allowed only at designated events
Dubai: Parents across the UAE may soon have to think twice before pulling out their phones at the school gate. Schools in Dubai and Sharjah have issued fresh circulars asking parents and visitors not to take photographs or videos on school premises.
They are also being told not to share pictures or clips showing other students on WhatsApp groups, social media or other digital platforms without appropriate consent, according to school circulars shared with Gulf News by parents.
GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Boys, addressed the issue in a circular under the subject "Protecting Our Students' Privacy". Principal and CEO Srivalsan Murugan said the safety, privacy and wellbeing of every child remain the school's highest priority.
"In line with UAE privacy requirements and recent guidance being reinforced across private schools", parents and visitors are asked to refrain from taking photographs or videos where other students or staff may be captured without their consent. The request covers classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, assemblies and drop-off and pick-up areas.
GEMS Winchester School – Dubai has issued a circular carrying the same message, signed by CEO and Executive Principal Matthew James Lecuyer.
The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah has taken a firmer line. Its administration said it had come to the school's attention that some parents were taking photos and videos on campus, including of their own children and other students, and sharing them through WhatsApp groups and social media platforms.
The school reminded parents that taking photos or videos on regular school days is strictly prohibited. The rule applies at all times during the school day, including drop-off, pick-up, assemblies, corridors, classrooms, playgrounds and other areas of the campus. Parents must not take, record or share any images or videos captured on school premises during normal school operations, the school said.
The only exception at Choueifat is official school open events where parents are specifically invited to attend and participate. Even then, parents are asked to photograph and film their own children only, and to avoid capturing or sharing images that include other students.
“Any photos or videos previously taken on school premises that include other students should not be shared and should be removed from social media platforms and parent groups,” the school added.
The GEMS schools struck a more conciliatory tone. While acknowledging that capturing a child's special moments is important, they said that for designated school events they will provide clear guidance on photography and, wherever possible, create appropriate opportunities for families to take pictures safely.
Official school photography, they added, will continue to follow the schools' established consent and safeguarding procedures.