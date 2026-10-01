Dubai KHDA to issue clear rules on AI, mobile phone use for students

New policy to balance safeguarding and innovation, with standards, says education chief
Dubai: Parents and teachers confused about when children should, and should not, use artificial intelligence (AI), mobile phones and other digital tools in class can expect clearer direction soon, as Dubai's education regulator prepares a policy covering every school and educational institution in the emirate.
Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), revealed this at a Media Majlis in Dubai on Thursday.
Responding to a question by Gulf News, she said that the authority is working on a clear policy for the use of technology and AI the education system which will balance safeguarding and innovation. "We expect, hopefully, by next year, to have our policy and standards ready," she said.
The plan is to incorporate guidelines on responsible use of digital tools and devices by students.