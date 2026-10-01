GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
BREAKING NEWS

Dubai KHDA to issue clear rules on AI, mobile phone use for students

New policy to balance safeguarding and innovation, with standards, says education chief

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai KHDA to issue clear rules on AI, mobile phone use for students
Gulf News

Dubai: Parents and teachers confused about when children should, and should not, use artificial intelligence (AI), mobile phones and other digital tools in class can expect clearer direction soon, as Dubai's education regulator prepares a policy covering every school and educational institution in the emirate.

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), revealed this at a Media Majlis in Dubai on Thursday.

Responding to a question by Gulf News, she said that the authority is working on a clear policy for the use of technology and AI the education system which will balance safeguarding and innovation. "We expect, hopefully, by next year, to have our policy and standards ready," she said.

The plan is to incorporate guidelines on responsible use of digital tools and devices by students.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From left to right: Avinash Babur, Founder & Chairman Alfred Holdings, Rajesh Khare, GM-Holidaymarket.ae, Ameet Lakhiani, Group MD, Alfred Holdings and Shadab Ahamed, GM-Creditmarket.ae

Alfred Holdings expands with credit and travel portals

4m read
The Emirates-KHDA partnership supports the goals of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy - to increase the proportion of international students enrolled in Dubai’s higher education institutions to 50 per cent by 2033

Emirates, KHDA partner for Dubai City of Students plan

4m read
KHDA has launched a comprehensive academic and career guidance framework

Dubai's KHDA sets roadmap for students’ future careers

4m read
Asking a teenager what they find compelling about a platform, who they talk to, what a typical evening online actually looks like, opens a conversation that a confiscated phone never will.

Why taking away your teenager’s phone can backfire

3m read