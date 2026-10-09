Principals explain why Indian schools will continue classes and when holidays begin
Dubai: While schools following British and certain international curricula will close for the half-term holiday, students enrolled in Indian curriculum schools, including those following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ISCE), will continue with their regular classes.
So, when will these students get their next break?
According to principals of Indian curriculum schools in Dubai, the next major school holiday is the winter break in December, when students and families will have an extended opportunity to rest before classes resume in January.
Seema Umar, Principal of Dewvale School, Dubai, said: “For students following the CBSE/Indian curriculum, the next scheduled holiday after the October mid-term break will be the Winter Break in December.”
She added that schools will follow the UAE school calendar, with students returning in January. “The Winter Break will provide students and families with an extended period to rest and recharge before the new term of the academic year,” she said.
For students following the CBSE/Indian curriculum, the next scheduled holiday after the October mid-term break will be the Winter Break in December. The Winter Break will provide students and families with an extended period to rest and recharge before the new term of the academic year.Seema Umar, Principal of Dewvale School, Dubai
Under the UAE Ministry of Education's academic calendar for 2026–27, the October mid-term break runs from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16.
With the weekends included, students at participating schools will enjoy nine consecutive days off, from October 10 to 18, before returning to classrooms on Monday, October 19.
The break applies to schools following the relevant UAE academic calendar, including many British and other international curriculum schools. However, Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools operating on the April-to-March academic cycle follow a different schedule.
The difference largely comes down to when the academic year begins and how schools schedule examinations.
Unlike schools that begin their academic year in August or September, CBSE schools typically follow an April-to-March academic cycle, with holidays planned around their assessments and board examinations.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, explained that October is an important academic period for Indian curriculum students.
“Our academic year typically begins in April and is structured around major assessments and examinations which may require uninterrupted instructional weeks during certain periods when other curriculum schools may tend to have a break,” he said.
“For our learners, October is when they complete their term 1 half yearly assessments and transition into the second term.” He added that school calendars are approved by local education authorities, with Indian curriculum schools in Dubai required to meet a minimum of 182 instructional days.
The CBSE academic structure also ensures that students follow similar term-wise planning across schools worldwide, particularly in preparation for board examinations beginning in February.
Our academic year typically begins in April and is structured around major assessments and examinations which may require uninterrupted instructional weeks during certain periods when other curriculum schools may tend to have a break. It is important to note that every school’s calendar is approved by the local educational authority, ensuring that we all meet the same minimum of 182 instructional days.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said Indian curriculum in Dubai schools plan their academic calendars around dates shared by UAE education authorities, including the Ministry of Education and Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
“We build our academic calendar around it, keeping the CBSE board examinations in mind from the very beginning,” she said.
“Our academic session runs from April to March, in keeping with the Indian academic cycle. The calendar has two vacations, the summer vacation and the winter vacation, both decided in advance.”
Schools also have some flexibility to schedule additional holidays. “Many CBSE schools use this for occasions such as Diwali or Republic Day,” she added.
Vasu said Indian curriculum schools also accommodate religious and cultural occasions, including Eid, Diwali, Christmas and Good Friday, where these are included in their approved calendars.
“Our breaks are intentionally spaced to allow students to rest, reconnect with family, and celebrate their traditions while still meeting the academic requirements of both CBSE and the local regulatory authorities,” he said.
Education authorities share the academic calendar with schools well in advance, including the scheduled breaks and public holidays, which makes planning much easier. We structure our academic calendar around these dates while taking CBSE board examinations into account from the outset. Schools also have some flexibility to add a few holidays based on their needs, and many CBSE schools use this provision for occasions such as Diwali or Republic Day.
According to the published Dubai academic calendar for April-start schools, the winter break begins on December 14, 2026, with classes resuming on January 4, 2027. Families should check their school's approved calendar for any additional holidays or adjustments.