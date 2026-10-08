Why families are choosing to stay in the UAE this October break

UAE families are choosing simple, affordable ways to spend time together closer to home
Dubai: For many families in the UAE, the October midterm break will not mean rushing to the airport or planning an overseas holiday. Instead, parents are looking at what is already available close to home, from beaches and parks to family attractions and quiet days indoors.
Across different households, the common theme is a desire to slow down, spend meaningful time together, and make the most of the UAE without necessarily spending a lot.
For Emirati mother Najwa Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zarouni, staying in the UAE is about more than convenience. With one daughter in her final year of school and another at university, she is looking forward to a slower pace and time together as a family.
“As a working mother, I am looking forward to a gentler pace and some much-needed rest with my family,” Al Zarouni told Gulf News.
Rather than filling every day with activities, the family has planned to enjoy leisurely breakfasts, conversations, and simple outings with her daughters.
She has seen the break as an opportunity to explore more of the country with her family.
“We are fortunate to live in a country where we can enjoy the sea, the desert, vibrant cities, and places rich in heritage, all close to home.”
For Al Zarouni, a local break can also be a way of helping her children appreciate the country they live in.
“There is something special about exploring our own country as a family. It reminds my children that the UAE is more than the place we live, it is part of who we are,” described Al Zarouni.
Her ideal break has included a sunset picnic by the beach, a quiet waterfront walk, or a visit to a heritage neighbourhood where she can share stories of the UAE's past with her children.
She is also happy to keep some activities at home, including a family cooking evening or movie night.
“A memorable break does not have to be expensive or busy. Sometimes, its greatest gift is coming back rested, feeling closer to one another, and appreciating the beauty of the country we call home.”
For Filipino mother Nelly Sabalboro, the October break is a chance to stay active while spending time together.
The family has two teenage boys who are both passionate about cycling, and they live 10 minutes from the newly renovated Al Mamzar Beach.
Their plans have included early-morning walks, cycling with the children, and other outdoor activities.
“We plan to use the October midterm break to stay physically active. After a busy school term, we want to slow down while still making the most of our time together through simple outdoor activities,” shared Sabalboro.
Families can make use of public beaches, parks, walking trails, and cycling tracks, particularly in the early morning when the weather is more pleasant.
For a change of pace, her family may also choose an indoor activity such as bowling.
For Indian mother Meghana Shete Raje, the break will largely be about spending time at home with her daughter.
They have planned to read books and do art together, while a visit to the park is also an option if the weather permits.
“Park and beaches will be fun to explore if the weather improves. We might go to watch a movie or take a staycation within the city of Dubai,” stated Raje.
Similarly, Mariya Mukhtar and her family have planned to stay in the UAE, combining relaxed days at home with day trips and outdoor activities.
“There are lots of affordable places to explore here, especially parks, beaches, and family attractions,” said Mukhtar.
With the weather improving, the family would rather enjoy outdoor activities, visit parks and beaches, and have family outings without spending too much.
While families have different plans, their reasons for staying in the UAE are similar, they want to make the most of the break without making it complicated.
This October break, the families' plans are less about ticking destinations off a list and more about having time together, with plenty of options available without leaving the UAE.