UAE staycations surge 31% as families choose Dubai, Abu Dhabi for October half-term break

Dubai accounts for 78% of UAE staycation bookings as outbound demand also stays strong
Dubai: UAE staycation bookings have jumped 31 per cent year-on-year ahead of the October half-term break, with families increasingly choosing shorter holidays closer to home, dnata Travel announced on Thursday, a day ahead of the school break.
The UAE is the top destination booked by residents for the school holiday period, while overseas demand remains strong for destinations including the Maldives, Spain, France, Thailand and Mauritius, the Emirates Group-owned travel company said.
The latest booking data from dnata Travel shows that Dubai dominates domestic holiday demand, accounting for 78 per cent of all UAE staycation bookings, followed by Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
The booking trends point to continued demand for hotels offering easy access to leisure, entertainment and lifestyle attractions, with properties on Yas Island and Palm Jumeirah among the popular choices.
Beach resorts are also performing strongly, with all-inclusive properties appealing to families looking for convenient and value-driven breaks.
Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said the October half-term remained an important travel period for UAE residents.
“The sustained popularity of staycations reflects broader shifts in traveller behaviour, with families placing greater value on convenience, flexibility, and meaningful experiences as shorter breaks become an increasingly appealing way to maximise time away,” she said.
Despite the surge in local bookings, UAE residents continue to travel overseas for the school break.
Spain recorded a 65 per cent year-on-year increase in sales, while demand for the US was up 6 per cent. France and Japan were also performing ahead of last year's levels, while enquiries for Finland were emerging among travellers looking for cooler-weather breaks.
Ketait said nearby beach destinations remained particularly attractive to UAE families.
“Beyond the UAE, we’re seeing strong demand for nearby beach destinations such as the Maldives, Mauritius, and Thailand,” she said.
“These destinations continue to resonate with travellers by offering a compelling combination of accessibility, value, and family appeal.”
She added that social media was playing an increasingly important role in influencing where people travelled and how they made booking decisions.
The increase in travel demand is also being reflected in booking values.
Average family booking values have risen 6 per cent year-on-year, while bookings made through dnata Travel's retail stores have increased 16 per cent.
Bookings generated through social media channels have tripled compared with last year, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in the travel booking journey.
Among the UAE staycation offers listed by dnata Travel is a one-night stay at the five-star Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, with breakfast and one child up to 11 years staying and eating free, from Dh545 per person.
In Abu Dhabi, a one-night stay at Yas Plaza Circuit, including breakfast, theme park access and two children up to 11 years staying and eating free, starts at Dh545 per person.
A one-night stay at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah starts at Dh695 per person.
For international breaks, dnata Travel lists a three-night Helsinki package with return flights from Dh4,035 per person, a three-night Maldives package from Dh7,420, and a three-night Mauritius package from Dh6,590.