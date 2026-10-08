UAE flights status update: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays, cancellations

Emirates: Some morning flights reported minor delays. Passengers are advised to check the airline's latest updates before travelling.

Etihad Airways: EY653 to Kuwait, EY575 and EY577 to Dammam arrived late, with some other morning flights also facing minor delays.

flydubai: Some delays and cancellations were reported. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.