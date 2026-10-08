UAE flights status update: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai delays, cancellations

Regional tensions disrupt some UAE routes as airlines restore selected European services
UAE travellers faced another morning of flight delays and cancellations on Thursday as regional security concerns continued to affect some routes, while airlines also reported operational disruption at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport.
Some departures from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi were delayed, with cancellations affecting services to destinations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
At the same time, some international airlines are preparing to restore Dubai services in the coming weeks, signalling a gradual rebuilding of connectivity despite continued uncertainty across the region.
Philippine Airlines cancels Riyadh flights
Philippine Airlines cancelled two Manila-Riyadh services because of the developing security situation around Saudi Arabia.
Flight PR654 from Manila to Riyadh on October 8 and return flight PR655 from Riyadh to Manila on October 10 were cancelled. PAL said its operations teams were assessing airport conditions and their implications for subsequent flights, with affected passengers to be informed of their options.
flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
The update affects Emirates codeshare customers travelling on flydubai services. Passengers should check the latest status of their Tel Aviv booking before travelling.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions. The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport.
Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several departures from DXB and Zayed International Airport faced delays on Thursday morning. Travellers have been advised to check their individual flight status because schedules remain subject to change.
Dubai International
Morning delays and cancellations included services operated by Emirates, flydubai and other carriers.
Cancelled flights listed in the latest update:
flydubai FZ969 — Dubai to Moscow Vnukovo
flydubai FZ815 — Dubai to Abha
flydubai FZ811 — Dubai to Abha
Emirates EK855 — Dubai to Kuwait
Saudia SV563 — Dubai to Riyadh
flydubai FZ817 — Dubai to Yanbu
flynas flight XY202 from Dubai to Riyadh was listed as delayed.
Abu Dhabi
Etihad also recorded delays on some morning services.
EY653 to Kuwait arrived late.
EY575 to Dammam arrived late.
EY577 to Dammam arrived late.
Other morning flights experienced minor delays.
UAE, regional airlines
Emirates: Some morning flights reported minor delays. Passengers are advised to check the airline's latest updates before travelling.
Etihad Airways: EY653 to Kuwait, EY575 and EY577 to Dammam arrived late, with some other morning flights also facing minor delays.
flydubai: Some delays and cancellations were reported. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia: G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait were cancelled. G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain was also cancelled, while G9101 to Bahrain arrived late. G9121 remained operational but had not departed at the time of the update. G9103 and G9105 to Bahrain were scheduled. Air Arabia flight 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait was cancelled.
Important travel update: Check your flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.
There is also a gradual increase in European connectivity planned for DXB.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines are scheduled to restore or increase services from Dubai from late October and November, with the group set to add up to 36 weekly flights at peak operation.
The planned services include:
Lufthansa: Dubai-Munich from October 25, five weekly; Frankfurt-Dubai from October 26, initially four weekly and rising to five from November 9.
SWISS: Zurich-Dubai daily from October 27.
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai daily and Stuttgart-Dubai four weekly from November 1; Cologne/Bonn-Dubai three weekly from November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai five weekly from December 12.
UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about potential flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel. The US advisory cites terrorism, armed conflict and disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Australia advises travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: EASA's conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with warnings covering the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: A US security alert for Saudi Arabia urged US citizens to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa Group: Gradually restoring Dubai services from late October, with up to 36 weekly flights at peak operation.
Wizz Air: Postponed selected Abu Dhabi route launches from late October to January 10, 2027, citing EASA's latest security update, longer routings caused by the continued Iraqi airspace closure and fuel costs. Flights to Jordan have also been suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore are cancelled until December 1, with other services potentially affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh flights remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027, with affected passengers offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24. Eurowings' Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through October 24, with no specific resumption date announced.
What travellers should keep in mind
Check your flight immediately before leaving home. A previously confirmed booking can still be affected by a delay or cancellation.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers departing Dubai should allow four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute schedule changes, delays or cancellations.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest status.