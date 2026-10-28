Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to change people's mindset, claims Yaqoub Al Zarouni

“I’ve been here for nine years, working with my fitness challenge. Now, in the next 10 years, what are we going to do?” he said.

Having worked with Dubai Fitness Challenge for nine years, Al Zarouni is already considering what the initiative could look like over the next decade.

“Before, the whole thing about sports was that it was for professionals. No one from the community or the public started to think, ‘Oh no, I’m going to participate, and I’m going to do it just for fun’,” he said.

“I’m telling you, yes, we are aiming to achieve bigger numbers than last year. But the aim is, did we change the mentality of people? Did their idea of fitness and sport change?”

“If you are asking me what number I’m looking for after Dubai Fitness Challenge, on the last day, I would say to you, 10, 20, 30 million, 40 million, 50 million. Whatever the number is,” he said.

Across its first nine editions, the challenge has attracted more than 16 million participants. This year’s programme will feature free fitness classes, community activities and Fitness Villages, alongside flagship events including Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga. The aim is to make exercise accessible to everyone, whether through walking, cycling, yoga or trying a new sport.

“We are not just only looking for participation. We are also attracting a lot of international events and introducing new sports. Maybe it’s there in other countries, but what we want is for these types of sports to grow here in Dubai. That’s the main thing.”

“Five years back, six years back, did you see any big basketball games happening in Dubai? No. Right now, you have a full team happening here. You have a competition. You have people competing for the championship. This is what my fitness challenge is,” Al Zarouni told Gulf News.

DFC returns on October 31 and runs until November 29, inviting residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. It was launched in 2017 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with a simple message: complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.