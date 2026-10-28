Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to change people's mindset, claims Yaqoub Al Zarouni

From participation to transformation: Dubai Fitness Challenge evolves its vision
Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is looking beyond participation numbers, with ambitions to change people’s attitudes towards fitness and potentially expand beyond the UAE, according to senior manager Yaqoub Al Zarouni.
I met Al Zarouni ahead of the EuroLeague clash between Dubai Basketball and Paris Basketball at Coca-Cola Arena, where a press conference was held for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Dubai Sports Council Secretary General His Excellency Saeed Hareb was also in attendance.
DFC returns on October 31 and runs until November 29, inviting residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. It was launched in 2017 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with a simple message: complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.
For this year, DFC returns under the theme ‘What’s Your 30x30?’, encouraging people of all ages and fitness levels to find an activity they enjoy.
For Al Zarouni, the challenge is not simply about getting people moving for one month but encouraging them to carry those habits into their everyday lives.
“Five years back, six years back, did you see any big basketball games happening in Dubai? No. Right now, you have a full team happening here. You have a competition. You have people competing for the championship. This is what my fitness challenge is,” Al Zarouni told Gulf News.
“We are not just only looking for participation. We are also attracting a lot of international events and introducing new sports. Maybe it’s there in other countries, but what we want is for these types of sports to grow here in Dubai. That’s the main thing.”
Across its first nine editions, the challenge has attracted more than 16 million participants. This year’s programme will feature free fitness classes, community activities and Fitness Villages, alongside flagship events including Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga. The aim is to make exercise accessible to everyone, whether through walking, cycling, yoga or trying a new sport.
While Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to surpass last year’s participation figures, Al Zarouni believes its real success lies in changing how people view exercise and sport.
When asked about his participation target for this year’s edition, he said the numbers were secondary to creating lasting habits among residents.
“If you are asking me what number I’m looking for after Dubai Fitness Challenge, on the last day, I would say to you, 10, 20, 30 million, 40 million, 50 million. Whatever the number is,” he said.
“I’m telling you, yes, we are aiming to achieve bigger numbers than last year. But the aim is, did we change the mentality of people? Did their idea of fitness and sport change?”
Al Zarouni believes sport has traditionally been viewed as something primarily meant for professionals, rather than an activity that everyone can enjoy.
“Before, the whole thing about sports was that it was for professionals. No one from the community or the public started to think, ‘Oh no, I’m going to participate, and I’m going to do it just for fun’,” he said.
“Once you start that, you’re going to create a habit. This is the whole concept behind Dubai Fitness Challenge.”
Al Zarouni also expressed his desire to see DFC expand beyond the emirate, potentially reaching other parts of the UAE before exploring international opportunities.
Asked whether there were plans to extend the initiative to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, he remained optimistic about the possibilities.
“In sha Allah, why not? We are always open,” he said.
Having worked with Dubai Fitness Challenge for nine years, Al Zarouni is already considering what the initiative could look like over the next decade.
“I’ve been here for nine years, working with my fitness challenge. Now, in the next 10 years, what are we going to do?” he said.
“In sha Allah, there will be a plan to go not just locally, inside the UAE, but definitely also internationally.”
While no specific expansion plans were confirmed, Al Zarouni’s comments underline the ambition to take the initiative beyond its current reach.
For now, Dubai Fitness Challenge remains focused on encouraging residents to make physical activity part of their daily routines, with the goal of ensuring that the benefits continue long after the 30-day challenge ends.