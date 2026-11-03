UAE school winter break 2026–2027: When do holidays start and when will classes resume?

Everything parents need to know about the three-week school break and reopening dates
Dubai: As the school term gradually draws to a close, parents across the UAE may already be planning their winter holidays and looking ahead to the next academic term.
For the 2026–2027 academic year, students across the UAE will have a three-week winter break before returning to classrooms in January.
But do all schools follow the same holiday schedule? Here is a breakdown of the winter break dates for schools.
UAE school winter break 2026–2027: Key dates
Last school day: Friday, December 11, 2026
Winter break begins: Monday, December 14, 2026
Winter break ends: Sunday, January 3, 2027
Schools reopen: Monday, January 4, 2027
The holiday covers three full weeks, including weekends, before students return for the second term.
Dubai private schools: KHDA winter break dates
Private schools in Dubai are regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which publishes academic calendar requirements for schools operating in the emirate.
For schools following the September-start academic calendar, the winter break is scheduled from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, with classes resuming on January 4.
However, parents should check their school's approved academic calendar, particularly if their children attend a school following an April-start academic year.
Sharjah private schools: SPEA winter break dates
Private schools in Sharjah fall under the supervision of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).
For schools following the 2026–2027 September-start academic calendar, the winter holiday is scheduled to begin on December 14, with students returning to classrooms on January 4, 2027.
Parents are advised to refer to their school's academic calendar for any school-specific arrangements or updates.
UAE Ministry of Education schools: Winter break dates
Public schools across the UAE follow the academic calendar issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Under the 2026–2027 academic calendar, the winter break begins on Monday, December 14, 2026, and continues until Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Students will return to school on Monday, January 4, 2027, marking the start of the second academic term.
Do all UAE schools have the same winter break?
While the December 14 to January 3 holiday applies to schools following the standard September-start calendar, some private schools operate on different academic schedules.
This is particularly relevant for schools following an April-start academic year, where term dates and holidays may differ.
Parents should check the calendar published by their child's school before finalising travel plans or booking holidays.