Indian, Pakistani schools in UAE open new academic year online as KG students begin school at home

"Even in normal, face-to-face situations, we open in a staggered way — first Grade 6 to 12, then Grade 1 to 12, then KG to 12," said Dr Pramod Mahajan, Principal and Director. KG classes at the school are set to begin within two days. "Parents and students wanted to come face to face, provided the situation is under control and safety is ensured. But we have to wait for that,” he said.