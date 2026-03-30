Indian, Pakistani schools in UAE open new academic year online as KG students begin school at home

Hundreds of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah learners begin academic year on screens
Sharjah/ Abu Dhabi/ Ras Al Khaimah: Hundreds of kindergarten student across the UAE began schooling online on Monday as Indian and Pakistani schools in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the northern emirates opened the 2026–27 academic year remotely, a week later than originally planned.
The delayed start via distance learning follows the postponement announced earlier by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), with education regulators in other emirates issuing similar directives.
In Abu Dhabi, schools were guided by a detailed policy issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
"Every school has to follow that policy meticulously. ADEK is also observing attendance because we have to upload it on their portal," Dr Rishikesh Padegaonkar, Principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School told Gulf News.
His school opened all classes including KG, with around 240 KG students logging on from home. Over the weekend, the school held mock sessions for KG students and their parents, training families on how to join, navigate, and log out of online classes.
"We are focusing on well-being right now. Initially, we make children comfortable, provide them support," he said, adding that teachers are contacting parents only after 5pm to avoid disturbing them during working hours.
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistani School in Abu Dhabi also conducted mock sessions over the weekend to ensure KG pupils and parents knew how to log into Microsoft Teams.
Principal Dr Abdur Rashid Bangash said two KG sections are fully operational, with remaining students expected to join as admissions are completed. "The students were enthusiastic and happy. That was something the teachers were feeling," he said.
In Ras Al Khaimah, Pakistan Higher Secondary School began online classes across all grades including KG, under guidelines issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAKDOK).
Principal Jamal Hassan acknowledged the challenge for younger learners. "The smaller kids are facing difficulty, especially in KG1. In the higher classes it is easy online, but in the lower classes, we are concerned about the output regarding learning," he said, adding that screen time has been reduced as per regulatory directives.
Not all schools started all grades simultaneously. Sharjah Indian School, one of the largest Indian schools in the UAE with around 10,000 students, began the day with Grades 6 to 12, with lower grades to follow in stages.
"Even in normal, face-to-face situations, we open in a staggered way — first Grade 6 to 12, then Grade 1 to 12, then KG to 12," said Dr Pramod Mahajan, Principal and Director. KG classes at the school are set to begin within two days. "Parents and students wanted to come face to face, provided the situation is under control and safety is ensured. But we have to wait for that,” he said.
The youngest learners present the greatest challenge, according to Susan John, Principal, The Emirates National School in Sharjah. Her school hence opted to defer KG1 orientation to April 6, with classes scheduled to begin on campus on April 8, unless there is any change in the plan by the authorities.
"We are thinking if it is on-site, we would like to bring them on-site. Starting their classes online will be difficult for parents as well as teachers," she said.
KG2 students, however, surprised staff. "We are surprised by the skills of Grade 1 and KG2 students. They managed well," she said.
The school is also limiting screen time for younger grades, with classes ending by 12.10pm for students up to Grade 5. John flagged teacher well-being as an equally pressing concern.
"Emotionally, it is a factor — teachers have been sitting at home for almost a month and now teaching five periods online from home. That is a little tedious." She said she was preparing a well-being module for staff with exercises to do between classes.
While Asian schools across multiple emirates settled into their online routines on Monday, Dubai's Indian and Pakistani schools are set to reopen only on April 6, with each emirate following its own regulatory calendar.