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All Ajman school buses fitted with automatic fire suppression systems

Fire suppression systems help protect pupils, drivers and supervisors on daily school runs

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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All school buses in Ajman have automatic fire suppression systems in their engine compartments, helping protect pupils, drivers and supervisors.
All school buses in Ajman have automatic fire suppression systems in their engine compartments, helping protect pupils, drivers and supervisors.
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Ajman: Every school bus operating in Ajman is equipped with an automatic fire suppression system in its engine compartment, the emirate’s transport authority has confirmed.

The systems are designed to respond quickly to fires and reduce the risk of flames spreading, helping protect pupils, drivers and bus supervisors during daily journeys to and from school.

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Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at Ajman Transport Authority, said achieving full coverage is part of the authority’s efforts to ensure school buses meet approved safety requirements.

Pupils’ safety is its foremost priority, he said, with checks focused on ensuring buses and their protective systems were ready for service.

Al Jallaf said automatic fire suppression systems are an important preventive measure, providing an early response to engine compartment fires and improving the operational safety of school buses.

The authority is also working to ensure that other safety equipment and systems functioned effectively, he added. Those efforts are intended to maintain reliable school transport services and strengthen parents’ confidence in the emirate’s school bus network.

Al Jallaf said the authority would continue to improve safety and fire prevention standards, with a focus on protecting pupils and making safety a central part of transport services in Ajman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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