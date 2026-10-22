Smart cameras and drones help detect warehouse fires and speed up emergency response
Sharjah: Sharjah’s ‘Aman’ early warning system has connected 13,700 buildings for round-the-clock monitoring and processed 3.3 million signals since 2022, with 500 confirmed fire incidents detected and reported to Civil Defence, Saned Facility Management said.
The system’s capabilities were demonstrated during a field exercise organised by Saned in collaboration with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, showcasing how smart cameras and reconnaissance drones can help detect and verify fires in warehouses and support faster emergency response.
The demonstration highlighted the role of smart monitoring technologies in identifying fire hazards at an early stage, enabling emergency teams to assess incidents and intervene before they escalate, helping protect lives and property.
Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, general manager of Saned Facility Management, said integrating smart technologies into safety systems was an important step towards identifying and addressing risks at an early stage.
“Field demonstrations provide an opportunity to assess the capabilities of technological solutions under different operational conditions, helping improve readiness, strengthen preventive measures and protect lives and property,” he said.
Saned continues to develop the Aman system and enhance its integration with relevant authorities through smart solutions and advanced technologies aimed at improving response efficiency and strengthening proactive risk management, Al Zarouni added.
The field exercise featured two practical demonstrations of the system’s fire detection and verification capabilities.
The first demonstrated how smart cameras can identify smoke and flames in an open area. The second focused on detecting and verifying a fire inside an enclosed warehouse, followed by the deployment of a reconnaissance drone to support on-site assessment and emergency response.
Officials and representatives from Saned Facility Management, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and Sharjah Asset Management attended the event. They were briefed on the system’s operations, its monitoring capabilities and the role of smart cameras and drones in improving early detection and emergency preparedness.
The programme also highlighted the achievements of the Aman system and Saned’s responsibilities and operational readiness in managing safety and prevention measures.
Aman has been an approved early warning system in Sharjah since 2019. It connects fire alarm systems in buildings and facilities to the relevant operations rooms, allowing continuous monitoring, identification of fire locations and immediate notification of specialised response teams.
The system is designed to reduce response times and help prevent fires from spreading by enabling authorities to receive alerts and act promptly when an incident is detected.
According to Saned, its eight years of continuous operational experience have supported the system’s development and its role in strengthening fire safety across the emirate.
The latest demonstration underscored the importance of combining advanced technology with operational preparedness and coordination among relevant authorities to improve safety standards and support a safer, more sustainable environment in Sharjah.
Saned Facility Management is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.