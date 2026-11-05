New digital service automatically sends accredited documents by SMS and email
Sharjah: Families affected by house fires in Sharjah will no longer need to apply for official damage certificates or visit government offices, with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority launching a free digital service that automatically delivers the documents as soon as firefighting operations are completed.
Under the new initiative, the damage assessment certificate is issued proactively and sent directly to affected residents by SMS and email, removing the need for applications, additional paperwork or in-person visits.
The accredited digital certificate documents the damage caused by the fire and includes the affected person's details, the address of the damaged home and an itemised record of the losses.
Residents only need to provide their Emirates ID number, after which the remaining procedures are completed digitally through an integrated system linked to identity records. No additional supporting documents are required.
The initiative is aimed at easing the administrative and practical burden on families at a time when they are already dealing with the emotional and financial consequences of a fire.
Major General Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the service reflects the authority's responsibility towards the community and its commitment to supporting families during difficult circumstances.
"When a fire occurs, families need to focus their attention on the safety of their members and arranging their essential needs. It is therefore our duty to make the services associated with such incidents easier to access and reduce the time and effort required to obtain them," he said.
"We are keen to ensure that customers can see and experience this commitment through clear procedures and services that reach them when they need them."
Al Shamsi said the authority was continuing to develop its services in response to customers' needs, using digital integration to simplify procedures and reduce administrative requirements.
"Proactive services represent an approach that we are committed to strengthening, enabling the authority to anticipate customers' needs and provide services at the appropriate time, without burdening them with steps that can be completed digitally," he said.
He added that the initiative was part of wider efforts to improve the customer experience in Sharjah by delivering government services that take people's circumstances into account, save their time and strengthen confidence in government institutions and their ability to support the community.
The service also recognises the psychological strain and financial pressures that follow a fire, particularly during the first few hours, when families must deal with the immediate aftermath and arrange their basic needs.
By issuing the certificate immediately after firefighters complete their work, the authority ensures that affected families receive official documentation of the damage at an early stage, allowing them to proceed with any related formalities without unnecessary delays.
The certificate is entirely free, with residents receiving it directly through SMS and email wherever they are. They do not need to visit Civil Defence offices or any other government department to collect the document.
The two delivery channels provide direct access to the accredited digital certificate, while its automatic issuance is intended to spare families additional administrative steps and minimise the time and effort needed to deal with the aftermath of a fire.