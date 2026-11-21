New equipment and technologies aim to improve rescue operations and firefighter safety.
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has showcased specialised firefighting and rescue equipment and technological innovations designed to strengthen emergency response, improve field operations and enhance the safety of firefighters and rescue teams.
The authority displayed a range of specialised devices and equipment at Sharjah Innovation Days, held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park as part of the UAE Innovation Month, under the theme ‘UAE Innovates’.
The showcase highlighted how technological solutions can support firefighters and rescue personnel at accident and emergency sites, improve operational efficiency and help teams carry out their duties more safely and effectively.
Major General Yousif Obaid bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said innovation was essential to strengthening the emirate’s ability to prevent risks and respond to emergencies.
“Innovation represents a long-term investment in the security and safety of the community and its ability to confront risks. Its value is measured by what it adds to the prevention and response system,” he said.
He said the authority was directing its development efforts towards Sharjah’s specific needs, building capabilities to address the changing nature and growing diversity of risks while keeping pace with the emirate’s urban and economic expansion.
“These efforts are aimed at protecting lives and property and safeguarding the achievements of development,” Al Shamsi said.
Al Shamsi stressed that innovation was not limited to introducing new equipment and technologies, but also involved developing the skills of civil defence personnel and combining their operational experience with technical knowledge.
“Achieving this vision requires developing the skills of human resources, linking their field experience with technological knowledge, and involving them in identifying opportunities for improvement,” he said.
He added that the authority was keen to measure the impact of its development initiatives through tangible improvements in service quality and more efficient use of resources.
The authority also aims to turn the experience gained by its teams in the field into institutional knowledge that can support decision-making and improve future operations.
“Sustainable performance depends on an organisation’s ability to learn, improve its working methods and prepare personnel capable of meeting the demands of the future,” he said.
The exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to see some of the equipment used by civil defence teams and understand the nature of their work at accident and emergency sites.
By displaying its specialised capabilities, the authority aimed to bring the work of civil defence closer to the public and demonstrate how equipment readiness and its proper use contribute to effective emergency response.
The display also highlighted the importance of coordination between equipment, technical systems and the practical skills of personnel in carrying out firefighting and rescue operations.
Sharjah Innovation Days provided another platform for the authority to exchange expertise with participating organisations and explore the latest technological applications relevant to the civil defence sector.
The event also brought operational specialists together with technology developers, creating opportunities to discuss challenges faced by emergency teams, identify areas for cooperation and explore how new ideas and technologies could be adapted to improve services.
The authority said potential solutions would be assessed according to operational needs and the conditions in which its teams perform their duties.
The authority also participated in the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Exhibition at Expo Al Dhaid as part of the UAE Innovation Month programme.
It presented a range of specialised tools and technologies used in civil defence and rescue operations, highlighting the importance of ensuring that technological developments are directly linked to practical safety requirements.
Visitors were also able to learn about the authority’s technical capabilities and how its equipment and technologies are deployed when responding to accidents and emergencies.
The two exhibitions reflect Sharjah Civil Defence Authority’s efforts to keep pace with technological developments, strengthen the readiness of its teams and improve the prevention, firefighting and emergency response services provided across the emirate.