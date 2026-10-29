The visit aims to assess technological developments across the civil defence sector, examine solutions offered by specialised organisations and evaluate their potential to support prevention, firefighting and rescue operations in Sharjah. The delegation is also exploring innovations that could address evolving operational requirements and support the delivery of more efficient emergency services.

“We are keen to benefit from these innovations in ways that meet the operational needs of the Emirate of Sharjah, contribute to the development of the Authority’s services and enhance their efficiency.”

“Our visit to SIDEX allows us to follow technological developments and the latest innovations in the tools used by the civil defence sector, while gaining first-hand insight into the solutions being developed by technology developers and manufacturers,” Major General Al Shamsi said.

The delegation is examining how these technologies can be used at different stages of emergency response, from identifying potential hazards and gathering accurate information about incidents to supporting firefighters and rescue teams at the scene.

Bringing together these different areas of expertise allows visitors to examine solutions from multiple perspectives, including equipment design, operational use and the services needed to support their deployment. It also enables them to learn more about the organisations involved in developing and implementing these technologies.

As part of its programme on the first day, the delegation attended the joint opening ceremony of SIDEX 2026 and the Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction (ACDR), followed by the official VIP tour.

He added that learning from the experiences of users and specialised organisations helps the Authority evaluate products more thoroughly and determine whether they are suitable for the conditions in which they will be deployed.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.