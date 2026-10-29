Sharjah delegation assesses AI, robotics and firefighting systems at SIDEX 2026.
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority is exploring the latest technologies in firefighting, rescue and emergency management during a visit to SIDEX 2026 in Singapore, as it looks to strengthen operational efficiency, improve firefighter safety and enhance emergency response capabilities.
A delegation headed by Major General Yousuf Obaid bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, is attending the Singapore International Disaster and Emergency Management Exhibition, being held from October 28 to 30 at the Singapore EXPO convention and exhibition centre.
The visit aims to assess technological developments across the civil defence sector, examine solutions offered by specialised organisations and evaluate their potential to support prevention, firefighting and rescue operations in Sharjah. The delegation is also exploring innovations that could address evolving operational requirements and support the delivery of more efficient emergency services.
The exhibition features a range of technologies and equipment, including robotics, artificial intelligence applications, communication systems, personal protective equipment, firefighting solutions, vehicles and specialised rescue equipment.
The delegation is examining how these technologies can be used at different stages of emergency response, from identifying potential hazards and gathering accurate information about incidents to supporting firefighters and rescue teams at the scene.
The visit also provides an opportunity to assess how equipment, software and associated services can be integrated to improve information sharing and operational coordination between incident sites and control rooms.
“Our visit to SIDEX allows us to follow technological developments and the latest innovations in the tools used by the civil defence sector, while gaining first-hand insight into the solutions being developed by technology developers and manufacturers,” Major General Al Shamsi said.
“We are particularly interested in technologies that help detect early warning signs of potential hazards, provide accurate information about incidents, and reduce the risks faced by firefighters and rescue personnel while carrying out their duties.
“We are keen to benefit from these innovations in ways that meet the operational needs of the Emirate of Sharjah, contribute to the development of the Authority’s services and enhance their efficiency.”
Major General Al Shamsi said selecting new technologies requires a comprehensive assessment of their reliability, ease of operation and compatibility with existing systems, alongside maintenance requirements, data protection and service continuity.
“These are essential considerations to ensure that investments in development deliver long-term benefits,” he said.
He added that learning from the experiences of users and specialised organisations helps the Authority evaluate products more thoroughly and determine whether they are suitable for the conditions in which they will be deployed.
The aim is to identify solutions that strengthen team performance, make better use of available resources and address the Authority’s operational priorities.
As part of its programme on the first day, the delegation attended the joint opening ceremony of SIDEX 2026 and the Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction (ACDR), followed by the official VIP tour.
The event brings together emergency services leaders, disaster management experts, and representatives of specialised institutions and companies. It offers a platform to examine emerging trends in the sector, showcase technological solutions and discuss the practical needs of organisations responsible for protecting communities and managing risks.
Organised by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the exhibition attracts specialists in emergency medical response, safety and firefighting, as well as service providers, software developers and equipment manufacturers.
Bringing together these different areas of expertise allows visitors to examine solutions from multiple perspectives, including equipment design, operational use and the services needed to support their deployment. It also enables them to learn more about the organisations involved in developing and implementing these technologies.
The Sharjah Civil Defence delegation will continue its participation by attending SIDEX 2026 conference sessions at the Singapore EXPO convention and exhibition centre through October 30.
The sessions cover issues related to disaster management and emergency response, providing opportunities to hear expert perspectives, learn from international experiences and follow professional discussions on the challenges facing the sector.
By combining the exhibition’s technology showcases with the conference’s specialist discussions, the delegation aims to broaden its understanding of emerging trends and approaches that could contribute to the continued development of civil defence services in Sharjah.