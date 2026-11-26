New services cover approved emergency plans and evacuation drills for building occupants.
Sharjah: Buildings and establishments across Sharjah are set to strengthen their emergency preparedness under two newly activated Civil Defence services covering emergency plan approval and evacuation drill training.
Introduced in line with a Sharjah Executive Council decision, the services aim to ensure establishments have approved emergency procedures in place and that employees and building occupants know how to respond when an alarm sounds.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said the two services will be incorporated into the building compliance process, linking safety requirements with practical emergency preparedness. The move is intended to ensure that buildings are not only equipped with the necessary safety measures but that the people inside them are also trained to respond effectively and evacuate safely during emergencies.
Under the new arrangement, establishments will be required to put clear emergency procedures in place, assign responsibilities to evacuation teams and ensure employees know how to respond when an alarm sounds. Clearly marked exit routes and designated assembly points will help building occupants evacuate quickly and safely, while coordinated efforts among response teams will help prevent confusion and delays.
Major General Yousif Obaid bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said protecting lives and property depends on being prepared well before an emergency occurs.
“Protecting lives and property requires proactive preparation that brings together safety requirements, effective planning and individual readiness. We are committed to ensuring that establishments turn their emergency plans into clear, practical procedures that employees understand and are trained to follow.
“Taking the right action in the critical first moments of an emergency can help reduce risks and support emergency response teams in carrying out their duties effectively,” he said.
Al Shamsi said the activation of the two services aims to make emergency preparedness an integral part of the responsibilities and everyday practices of establishment management.
He explained that evacuation training gives managers an opportunity to assess how effectively their teams can implement emergency plans, identify weaknesses and address areas requiring improvement.
The exercises also help employees understand their individual responsibilities and build confidence in responding to emergencies.
Active cooperation between establishment management and employees' participation in evacuation drills are essential to improving the effectiveness of safety measures and maintaining a high level of preparedness, he added.
The emergency plan approval service helps establishments establish a clear framework for dealing with emergencies. It covers the allocation of roles and responsibilities among teams, reporting and evacuation procedures, designated exit routes and assembly points.
The evacuation drill Training service complements this process by allowing establishments to put their plans into practice and assess whether employees understand the procedures and can carry them out effectively.
Through these exercises, establishments can identify shortcomings, address potential problems in advance and ensure their emergency plans are practical, effective and easy to implement when needed.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority urged managers of establishments and buildings to involve employees in evacuation exercises and familiarise them with emergency exits, assembly points and the procedures linked to their assigned responsibilities.
The authority stressed that employees who understand their roles and regularly practise evacuation procedures are better prepared to remain calm, respond appropriately and cooperate with colleagues during an emergency.
It also called on establishments to review the results of their drills, use feedback to improve their preparedness and address any shortcomings identified during the exercises.
The activation of the two services is intended to create safer environments for employees, building occupants and visitors, while reducing the potential risks of injury, loss of life and damage to property.