The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said the two services will be incorporated into the building compliance process, linking safety requirements with practical emergency preparedness. The move is intended to ensure that buildings are not only equipped with the necessary safety measures but that the people inside them are also trained to respond effectively and evacuate safely during emergencies.

Under the new arrangement, establishments will be required to put clear emergency procedures in place, assign responsibilities to evacuation teams and ensure employees know how to respond when an alarm sounds. Clearly marked exit routes and designated assembly points will help building occupants evacuate quickly and safely, while coordinated efforts among response teams will help prevent confusion and delays.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.