The services also automate procedures for restoring electricity to homes and other properties damaged by fires, allowing applications and documents to be exchanged directly between the two authorities without requiring residents to visit government offices in person.

Sharjah: Residents in Sharjah can now obtain permits for condolence tents in less than three minutes under two new digital services launched by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority in collaboration with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Under the new system, applications for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to set up a condolence tent can be submitted through the Sharjah Digital application or the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority’s digital platform. Once the certificate is issued, the application details are automatically transferred to SEWA to initiate the procedures for connecting electricity to the tent.

The service is intended to help affected families regain access to essential services and enable residents and business owners to return to their normal routines and operations as soon as the required safety conditions are met.

Under the new process, certificate details and application information are sent electronically to SEWA, which can then proceed with the necessary steps to reconnect the electricity supply in accordance with approved technical and safety requirements.

He said the authority had sought to make its procedures more considerate of families during periods of mourning and more responsive to the needs of those affected by fires.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.