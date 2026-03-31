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Sharjah handles 74,000 weather emergencies with zero casualties, council hails coordinated response

Swift coordination, public cooperation credited for keeping residents safe

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah handles 74,000 weather emergencies with zero casualties, council hails coordinated response

Sharjah: Sharjah authorities handled more than 74,000 emergency reports during last week’s weather conditions, with no deaths or injuries recorded, the Sharjah Executive Council announced on Tuesday.

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The Council praised the swift and coordinated response led by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, alongside local and federal entities, private sector partners, and frontline staff. Officials said the success of proactive plans and seamless cooperation between entities played a key role in ensuring public safety.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

Community cooperation praised

The Council also commended citizens and residents for adhering to official safety instructions and cooperating with authorities during the unstable weather conditions.

Authorities further highlighted the importance of multilingual awareness campaigns launched during the period, ensuring safety messages reached all segments of society and reinforced a culture of public awareness.

Government performance and development

The Council reviewed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government entities, alongside legislation aimed at improving institutional efficiency and enhancing service quality across the emirate.

These measures, officials said, support Sharjah’s broader development goals and efforts to deliver high-quality public services.

Arts university law approved

Among key decisions, the Council approved a draft law regulating the University of the Arts in Sharjah. The proposal will be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete its legislative cycle.

EV charging stations regulated

The Council also issued a decision to regulate the installation and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, in line with efforts to support sustainable infrastructure and future mobility in the emirate.

Committee reshuffle

An amendment to Resolution No. (31) of 2025 was approved, restructuring the Licensing Committee for Social Professionals. The committee will be chaired by Sulaiman Khamis Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Department of Social Services, alongside a group of specialists.

Tourism and events report

The Council reviewed a report by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority highlighting major events and entertainment activities held across the emirate in collaboration with various entities.

Officials said these initiatives continue to strengthen Sharjah’s standing as a leading cultural and tourism destination.

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