The new system integrates services to simplify death registration and burial permits.
Ras Al Khaimah: In a move aimed at easing the emotional and administrative burden on bereaved families, Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a major overhaul of burial permit services, reducing procedures by 70 per cent through the launch of the proactive “Weyakom” government service package.
The new initiative introduces a fully digital, integrated system that brings together several government entities under a single platform, streamlining all procedures related to death registration and burial permits.
The General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police said the initiative reflects its commitment to supporting families during some of life’s most difficult moments, while reinforcing the government’s human-centric approach to public services.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the “Weyakom” package embodies the emirate’s vision of placing people at the heart of service delivery.
“The initiative aligns with the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, focusing on efficiency, quality and compassionate service,” he said.
According to Al Nuaimi, the new system will eliminate 50 per cent of required documents, reduce unnecessary procedures by 70 per cent, and completely remove the need for in-person visits to service centres.
He added that the initiative represents a significant step forward in government integration, achieved through full digital connectivity between relevant authorities.
The unified digital platform links medical and health institutions, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, and comprehensive police centres. Once a death is registered, automatic notifications are sent to all concerned entities, enabling proactive coordination and faster service delivery.
Under the new model, a single government employee will complete all required transactions on behalf of the deceased’s family, allowing burial permits to be issued without families having to move between departments during periods of emotional distress.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said the initiative was developed based on feedback from customer councils held last year and forms part of ongoing efforts to simplify procedures, enhance government efficiency and strengthen community wellbeing.
The “Weyakom” package aims to provide families with greater peace of mind, allowing them to focus on humanitarian and social responsibilities during sensitive times, while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in people-centred digital government services.
