Civil Defence teams prevent blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties
Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence teams brought a warehouse fire in the emirate’s new industrial area under control, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately after receiving an emergency report and quickly contained the blaze, according to a statement issued by the Ajman Government Media Office.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Specialist teams are continuing to carry out the necessary procedures at the site.