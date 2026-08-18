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Firefighters battle blaze in Sharjah Industrial Area 5, no injuries reported

Police cordon off area as Civil Defence teams work to prevent flames spreading

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Fire crews deployed specialised vehicles and equipment at the scene, while Sharjah Police patrols established a security cordon around the site and prevented vehicles from approaching the affected area.
Fire crews deployed specialised vehicles and equipment at the scene, while Sharjah Police patrols established a security cordon around the site and prevented vehicles from approaching the affected area.

Firefighters were battling a blaze in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 5, with no injuries reported, authorities said.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said its teams were continuing efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent flames from spreading to neighbouring premises.

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Fire crews deployed specialised vehicles and equipment at the scene, while Sharjah Police patrols established a security cordon around the site and prevented vehicles from approaching the affected area.

The measures were aimed at keeping access routes clear for fire engines and supporting emergency teams, while ensuring the safety of people in the vicinity.

Teams from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and Sharjah City Municipality were also supporting operations at the scene.

Authorities were continuing to monitor developments as firefighters worked to contain the blaze in accordance with established emergency procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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