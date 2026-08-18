Police cordon off area as Civil Defence teams work to prevent flames spreading
Firefighters were battling a blaze in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 5, with no injuries reported, authorities said.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said its teams were continuing efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent flames from spreading to neighbouring premises.
Fire crews deployed specialised vehicles and equipment at the scene, while Sharjah Police patrols established a security cordon around the site and prevented vehicles from approaching the affected area.
The measures were aimed at keeping access routes clear for fire engines and supporting emergency teams, while ensuring the safety of people in the vicinity.
Teams from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and Sharjah City Municipality were also supporting operations at the scene.
Authorities were continuing to monitor developments as firefighters worked to contain the blaze in accordance with established emergency procedures.