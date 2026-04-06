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Sharjah fire brought under control; no injuries reported

Blaze in Industrial Area 10 caused by welding sparks, say authorities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah fire brought under control; no injuries reported
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Sharjah: A fire that broke out in Industrial Area 10 on Monday afternoon was swiftly contained by emergency teams, with no injuries reported, authorities confirmed.

The blaze, reported around midday on April 6, prompted an immediate response from Sharjah Civil Defence, supported by Sharjah Police patrols. Firefighters moved quickly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby warehouses and facilities.

Officials said the site was safely evacuated, and no casualties were recorded.

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After bringing the fire under control, crews began cooling operations — a standard procedure aimed at preventing any remaining hotspots from reigniting. 

Preliminary investigations indicate the incident was accidental. Authorities said sparks generated during welding work on metal tools are believed to have ignited nearby flammable materials, triggering the fire.

In a statement, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates, warning against the spread of misinformation.

Authorities reiterated their  readiness to respond to emergencies, stressing that protecting lives and property remains a top priority across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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