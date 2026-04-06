Blaze in Industrial Area 10 caused by welding sparks, say authorities
Sharjah: A fire that broke out in Industrial Area 10 on Monday afternoon was swiftly contained by emergency teams, with no injuries reported, authorities confirmed.
The blaze, reported around midday on April 6, prompted an immediate response from Sharjah Civil Defence, supported by Sharjah Police patrols. Firefighters moved quickly to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby warehouses and facilities.
Officials said the site was safely evacuated, and no casualties were recorded.
After bringing the fire under control, crews began cooling operations — a standard procedure aimed at preventing any remaining hotspots from reigniting.
Preliminary investigations indicate the incident was accidental. Authorities said sparks generated during welding work on metal tools are believed to have ignited nearby flammable materials, triggering the fire.
In a statement, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates, warning against the spread of misinformation.
Authorities reiterated their readiness to respond to emergencies, stressing that protecting lives and property remains a top priority across the emirate.