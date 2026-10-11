Authorities control warehouse fire in Al Dhafra, cooling operations ongoing
Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have brought under control a fire that broke out at a warehouse in the Al Dhafra area on Sunday evening, October 11.
In an update, Abu Dhabi Police said the fire caused no injuries. Cooling operations and smoke extraction were under way.
The police urged the public to obtain information from official sources and avoid relying on unverified reports.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police had alerted the public to the fire on social media.