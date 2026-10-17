Six injured people were taken to medical facilities after a deadly house fire in Al Awabi
Muscat: Two people have died and six others have been injured after a fire broke out at a house in Oman's Al Awabi district, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said on Saturday.
Emergency crews in South Al Batinah Governorate responded to the blaze, with the six injured taken to medical facilities for treatment.
The authority expressed its condolences to the families of the two victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
The cause of the fire, the identities of the victims and the severity of the injuries were not disclosed in the statement.