GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Two dead, six injured after fire breaks out at home in Oman

Six injured people were taken to medical facilities after a deadly house fire in Al Awabi

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emergency crews in South Al Batinah Governorate responded to the blaze, with the six injured taken to medical facilities for treatment.
Emergency crews in South Al Batinah Governorate responded to the blaze, with the six injured taken to medical facilities for treatment.
Supplied

Muscat: Two people have died and six others have been injured after a fire broke out at a house in Oman's Al Awabi district, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said on Saturday.

Emergency crews in South Al Batinah Governorate responded to the blaze, with the six injured taken to medical facilities for treatment.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The authority expressed its condolences to the families of the two victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The cause of the fire, the identities of the victims and the severity of the injuries were not disclosed in the statement.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flames erupt from an overhead luggage compartment aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai after a power bank reportedly caught fire.

Video: Power bank bursts into flames on IndiGo flight

2m read
MEA urges end to attacks on shipping, calls for safe navigation in waterways

India condemns attack off Oman; 12 injured, 11 Indians

1m read
Oman issues travel advisory for citizens and students travelling to India, stressing comprehensive health insurance to cover medical treatment, emergencies and evacuation.

Oman issues health insurance advisory for India travel

1m read
A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Oman navy rescued 16 from Saudi vessel struck by Iran

1m read