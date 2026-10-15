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Oman revokes licences of 17 Sanad service centres over regulatory violations

Ministry takes action following inspections to ensure compliance with regulations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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17 Sanad service centres in Oman have their licences revoked over violations as authorities enforce stricter regulatory oversight and operational guidelines.
17 Sanad service centres in Oman have their licences revoked over violations as authorities enforce stricter regulatory oversight and operational guidelines.
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Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has revoked the licences of 17 Sanad service centres for breaching regulations governing their operations, as authorities step up efforts to ensure compliance with service standards.

The ministry said the decision followed periodic inspection campaigns to assess the centres' performance and verify their compliance with approved regulatory requirements.

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The violations were detected under the regulatory framework governing Sanad Service Centres, established by Ministerial Decision No. 244/2022.

The ministry stressed that all licensed centres must strictly adhere to applicable regulations, rules and operational guidelines, warning that non-compliance could result in penalties, including licence revocation.

Sanad Service Centres serve as a network of integrated government service outlets across Oman, providing individuals and businesses with access to more than 370 electronic and administrative services.

The centres facilitate transactions involving government ministries, municipalities and private sector entities, offering a single point of access to a wide range of services.

The ministry said its inspection campaigns were aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight, maintaining service quality and ensuring that the centres operate in accordance with established standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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