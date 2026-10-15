Ministry takes action following inspections to ensure compliance with regulations
Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has revoked the licences of 17 Sanad service centres for breaching regulations governing their operations, as authorities step up efforts to ensure compliance with service standards.
The ministry said the decision followed periodic inspection campaigns to assess the centres' performance and verify their compliance with approved regulatory requirements.
The violations were detected under the regulatory framework governing Sanad Service Centres, established by Ministerial Decision No. 244/2022.
The ministry stressed that all licensed centres must strictly adhere to applicable regulations, rules and operational guidelines, warning that non-compliance could result in penalties, including licence revocation.
Sanad Service Centres serve as a network of integrated government service outlets across Oman, providing individuals and businesses with access to more than 370 electronic and administrative services.
The centres facilitate transactions involving government ministries, municipalities and private sector entities, offering a single point of access to a wide range of services.
The ministry said its inspection campaigns were aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight, maintaining service quality and ensuring that the centres operate in accordance with established standards.