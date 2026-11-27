Telecoms regulator can double penalties for repeat offences committed within one year
Dubai: Oman has introduced new regulations governing promotional and service-related phone calls and text messages, imposing fines of up to OMR30,000 for certain violations, with penalties subject to doubling for repeat offences.
Issued by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), the rules also cover value-added services and introduce measures to protect customer data and combat unsolicited and fraudulent communications.
Penalties vary depending on the nature of the offence, including failures to protect personal data, implement technical safeguards against fraudulent communications or comply with regulations governing promotional calls and value-added services.
Licensed telecommunications operators are required to safeguard customers’ personal data, prevent its disclosure and ensure that services are used for the purposes specified in their contracts. Operators must also immediately suspend the service concerned upon receiving a report of a violation.
The regulations require licensed operators and local private businesses to enable caller name display and use trade names that accurately identify them. Promotional calls and messages are also prohibited during designated rest periods.
Telecommunications operators must incorporate safeguards into their contracts with international intermediaries and subscribers to prevent fraudulent or unsolicited messages originating abroad from reaching Oman’s telecommunications networks.
Under the regulations, promotional calls and messages are permitted only between 8am and 9pm Oman time. The authority may double fines if the same offence is committed within one year of the original penalty.