Technical malfunction causes Algerian singer Warda's songs to play over mosque speakers
Dubai: Residents in several parts of Jordan were surprised on Monday morning when songs by Algerian singer Warda were broadcast through mosque loudspeakers around the time of the dawn call to prayer, following a technical malfunction in the country's radio broadcasting system.
Muhannad Al Safadi, Director-General of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation, said interference in the broadcaster's systems caused the songs to be transmitted through mosque loudspeakers shortly before the dawn call to prayer.
The unusual incident caused confusion among residents and worshippers before the music was stopped and the call to prayer resumed.
Al Safadi explained that the incident was caused by a technical malfunction rather than human error, describing the interference as beyond human control.
He confirmed that the problem was identified and resolved immediately, allowing normal broadcasting to resume.
The broadcaster is now working to upgrade and modernise its ageing systems to prevent similar incidents and ensure more reliable broadcasts in the future.
The incident occurred early on Monday, November 16, affecting mosques in several areas of Jordan.